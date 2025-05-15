Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Summary sheet

Release date
25 February 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/01/2026
20230690
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZEMEN BANK
ZEMEN BANK SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in an intermediated loan to Zemen Bank to on-lend to exporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Ethiopia with a particular focus on projects related to agriculture, climate action and environmental sustainability. Additionally, the operation will also support projects promoting gender equality and women economic empowerment in line with the 2X challenge criteria.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims to support primarily projects in the agriculture sector, one of the drivers of the Ethiopian economy, by way of senior loans up to an aggregate amount of EUR 20m through Zemen Bank. The loans will target private enterprises namely SMEs (min. 80%) and Mid-Caps (max. 20%), with complementary targets on climate action and environmental sustainability (min 30%) and gender objectives in line with the 2X challenge criteria (min 30%).

The operation will address several market failures, namely: i) imperfect/asymmetric information that agri- SMEs are confronted when applying for finance; ii) environmental externalities (e.g., through promotion of organic farming) and iii) climate externalities (e.g., reduction of GHG emissions through energy efficiency improvements).

The operation is aligned with the EU's external action, the NDICI that among others promotes the support of SMEs. The project will support the objectives of the Global Gateway, which aims to support Africa for improved agri-food systems, biodiversity, climate resilience, adaptation and sustainable growth. The proposed operation is expected to advance several Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

EIB contribution will also be highly additional in (i) providing long term loans up to 12 years in EUR or USD to local SMEs, (ii) mobilizing technical assistance to strengthen the promoter's implementation capacities and (ii) crowding-in other development finance institutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 May 2025
7 January 2026
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZEMEN BANK
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241049309
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230690
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ethiopia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
