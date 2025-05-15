Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZEMEN BANK

Reference: 20230690
Release date: 25 February 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ZEMEN BANK SC

Location

Description

The operation consists in an intermediated loan to Zemen Bank to on-lend to exporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Ethiopia with a particular focus on projects related to agriculture, climate action and environmental sustainability. Additionally, the operation will also support projects promoting gender equality and women economic empowerment in line with the 2X challenge criteria.

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims to support primarily projects in the agriculture sector, one of the drivers of the Ethiopian economy, by way of senior loans up to an aggregate amount of EUR 20m through Zemen Bank. The loans will target private enterprises namely SMEs (min. 80%) and Mid-Caps (max. 20%), with complementary targets on climate action and environmental sustainability (min 30%) and gender objectives in line with the 2X challenge criteria (min 30%).

The operation will address several market failures, namely: i) imperfect/asymmetric information that agri- SMEs are confronted when applying for finance; ii) environmental externalities (e.g., through promotion of organic farming) and iii) climate externalities (e.g., reduction of GHG emissions through energy efficiency improvements).

The operation is aligned with the EU's external action, the NDICI that among others promotes the support of SMEs. The project will support the objectives of the Global Gateway, which aims to support Africa for improved agri-food systems, biodiversity, climate resilience, adaptation and sustainable growth. The proposed operation is expected to advance several Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

EIB contribution will also be highly additional in (i) providing long term loans up to 12 years in EUR or USD to local SMEs, (ii) mobilizing technical assistance to strengthen the promoter's implementation capacities and (ii) crowding-in other development finance institutions.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 20 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 7/01/2026

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 May 2025
7 January 2026

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Ethiopia Credit lines