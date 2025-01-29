Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2025 : € 100,000,000
LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
28/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2025
20230270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
LA BANQUE POSTALE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan to LBP will support small- to mid-sized energy efficiency projects (including photovoltaic integrated and charging stations) undertaken by public sector and non-profit entities in France.

The operation is 100% dedicated to climate and environmental sustainability related projects, with a focus on energy efficiency (EE) and clean mobility investments undertaken by public and non-profit entities in France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 January 2025
31 July 2025
Related documents
28/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBP EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE FL
Publication Date
8 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
210713924
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230270
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
