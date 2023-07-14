Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 21,000,000
Hungary : € 21,000,000
Romania : € 21,000,000
Germany : € 132,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2023 : € 1,250,000
10/07/2025 : € 1,750,000
18/10/2024 : € 2,000,000
29/11/2023 : € 8,750,000
29/11/2023 : € 8,750,000
29/11/2023 : € 8,750,000
10/07/2025 : € 12,250,000
10/07/2025 : € 12,250,000
10/07/2025 : € 12,250,000
29/11/2023 : € 22,500,000
10/07/2025 : € 31,500,000
18/10/2024 : € 78,000,000
DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION
Release date
26 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2023
20230126
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),DEUTSCHE LEASING FUNDING BV,DEUTSCHE SPARKASSEN LEASING AG & CO KG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-caps in Germany and other member states, with a specific focus on cohesion and green investments.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the beneficiaries above, including those focusing on green investments.

Additionality and Impact

This project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures. EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps (MidCaps are expected to remain marginal) and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for small-to mid-size Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability projects with a 30% green window. In addition, it will support projects in cohesion areas (expected at 52%). In the present operation, EIB will address the continuously existing financing gap stemming from sub-optimal investment conditions for SMEs through an experienced financial intermediary and will enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms, consisting of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. The operation is going to leverage on the Financial Intermediary's franchise in Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and other regional EU countries and is expected to channel additional funds to activities promoted by local SMEs and MidCaps contributing to energy efficiency, transport and other climate mitigation projects and environmental sustainability projects. By supporting small and mid-size SME and MidCap projects, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivises further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative products or services and through skills development and digital upgrading. In combination with a green window, additional market failures are addressed such as negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air, soil and water pollution.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 July 2023
29 November 2023
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

