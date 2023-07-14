DSL LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Loan for financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-caps in Germany and other member states, with a specific focus on cohesion and green investments.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the beneficiaries above, including those focusing on green investments.
This project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures. EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps (MidCaps are expected to remain marginal) and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for small-to mid-size Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability projects with a 30% green window. In addition, it will support projects in cohesion areas (expected at 52%). In the present operation, EIB will address the continuously existing financing gap stemming from sub-optimal investment conditions for SMEs through an experienced financial intermediary and will enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms, consisting of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. The operation is going to leverage on the Financial Intermediary's franchise in Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and other regional EU countries and is expected to channel additional funds to activities promoted by local SMEs and MidCaps contributing to energy efficiency, transport and other climate mitigation projects and environmental sustainability projects. By supporting small and mid-size SME and MidCap projects, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivises further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative products or services and through skills development and digital upgrading. In combination with a green window, additional market failures are addressed such as negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air, soil and water pollution.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.