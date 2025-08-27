NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

The project is aligned with the National Development Plan of Nigeria spanning 2021-2025 aiming at encouraging an economic diversification, alleviating poverty and boosting economic and social development.





It will contribute to Nigeria's competitiveness across the continent by supporting domestic MSMEs and Midcaps, operating in Nigeria, as the country seeks to participate in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.





The project addresses market failures by providing finance to Nigeria's underserved MSMEs and Midcaps via eligible financial intermediaries (commercial banks, microfinance institutions or mortgage banks).





The EIB and the DBN are already privileged partners with a strong relationship after the EIB provided an equity investment to DBN, in 2018 to complete its initial capitalisation plan.



