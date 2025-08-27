Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Nigeria : € 140,000,000
Credit lines : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2025 : € 140,000,000
Data sheet
NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE
Summary sheet
NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2025
20230070
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE
DEVELOPMENT BANK OF NIGERIA PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria to support investments in the green, agri and digital sectors through the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN).

The aim is to improve access to medium and long-term finance for Nigerian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) carrying out projects in the sectors above through local banks and microfinance institutions. A special focus on underserved groups such as female entrepreneurs and youth.

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the National Development Plan of Nigeria spanning 2021-2025 aiming at encouraging an economic diversification, alleviating poverty and boosting economic and social development.


It will contribute to Nigeria's competitiveness across the continent by supporting domestic MSMEs and Midcaps, operating in Nigeria, as the country seeks to participate in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.


The project addresses market failures by providing finance to Nigeria's underserved MSMEs and Midcaps via eligible financial intermediaries (commercial banks, microfinance institutions or mortgage banks).


The EIB and the DBN are already privileged partners with a strong relationship after the EIB provided an equity investment to DBN, in 2018 to complete its initial capitalisation plan.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require from DBN to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects carried out by the final beneficiaries receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require DBN to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 August 2025
11 December 2025
Related documents
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE
Summary sheet
NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE
Data sheet
NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE
Publication Date
9 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
245686229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230070
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
09/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE
Summary sheet
NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE
Data sheet
NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

