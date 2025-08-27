NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

Reference: 20230070

Release date: 12 June 2023

Location

Description

The project consists of a loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria to support investments in the green, agri and digital sectors through the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN).

Objectives

The aim is to improve access to medium and long-term finance for Nigerian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) carrying out projects in the sectors above through local banks and microfinance institutions. A special focus on underserved groups such as female entrepreneurs and youth.

Sector(s)

Services - Financial and insurance activities

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Environmental aspects

The EIB will require from DBN to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects carried out by the final beneficiaries receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Procurement

The EIB will require DBN to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Approved - 27/08/2025