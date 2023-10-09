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CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 324,164,044
Countries
Sector(s)
North Macedonia : € 324,164,044
Transport : € 324,164,044
Signature date(s)
19/12/2023 : € 149,164,044
18/12/2023 : € 175,000,000
(*) Including a € 149,164,044 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related press
North Macedonia: EU supports railway network to complete Corridor VIII connection to Bulgarian border
Related story
Rail renaissance in North Macedonia

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2023
20230032
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
PUBLIC ENTERPRISE FOR RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE RAILWAYS OF REPUBLIC OF NORTH MACEDONIA - SKOPJE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 364 million
EUR 569 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of the Eastern Section (Phase III) of Corridor VIII railway, linking the city of Kriva Palanka to the Bulgarian border.

In line with EU policies outside the EU concerning the development of social and economic infrastructure, the project will contribute to support economic growth and environmental sustainability by improving transport services, promoting modal shift and reducing pollution. In particular, by connecting the railway networks of North Macedonia and Bulgaria, it will improve the rail infrastructure along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network Extension to the Western Balkans. Additionally, once the other missing links will be completed, it will also connect the ports of Durres on the Adriatic Coast and Burgas on the Black Sea, thus facilitating the creation of a multimodal transport corridor in Southeast Europe.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of 24km of railway line between Kriva Palanka and the border with Bulgaria as well as the electrification of the 88km section from Kumanovo to the border. The project is part of the phased completion of Corridor VIII rail and, in combination with other projects, will allow traffic to flow more directly between Sofia and Skopje, avoiding a current 120 km detour through Nis in Serbia. The project will conform with EU standards, including for rail interoperability.


The project is expected to support the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and to reduce related negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. The project is fully aligned with EU transport policy and the Green Agenda, is included in the list of Global Gateway priorities as well as a priority in the country's national strategy. The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), including SDG 9 on infrastructure and SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities.


The project will improve cross border connectivity and generate operating cost savings, road safety and environmental benefits as well as time savings. The project will also improve the financial sustainability of the sector by allowing for more effective use of existing assets, so as to increase sector revenues.


The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions and will be complemented with financing from EBRD and investment and technical assistance grants from the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) and Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA). The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and international standards, offering valuable technical and financial advice to the Promoter.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. It has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the Competent Authority has issued its positive Environmental Decision. The EIA and other safeguard documentation will be updated and brought into compliance with current EIB standards and further reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, and related compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) are to be appraised further. Any potential resettlement will be limited and undertaken in accordance with local law and EIB Standards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
9 October 2023
18 December 2023
Related documents
11/07/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
11/07/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Other links
Related press
North Macedonia: EU supports railway network to complete Corridor VIII connection to Bulgarian border

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171875849
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171874890
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171875543
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171870453
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171867202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171868581
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171876542
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171867303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171869009
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167108412
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230032
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Other links
Summary sheet
CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Data sheet
CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related press
North Macedonia: EU supports railway network to complete Corridor VIII connection to Bulgarian border
Related story
Rail renaissance in North Macedonia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
North Macedonia: EU supports railway network to complete Corridor VIII connection to Bulgarian border
Related story
Rail renaissance in North Macedonia
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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