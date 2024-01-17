Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2025 : € 15,000,000
09/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZICB ZAMBIA
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2025
20220799
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZICB ZAMBIA
ZAMBIA INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL BANK L
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a credit line with Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) to provide loans for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps active in the agriculture value chains.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the eligible target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

Access to finance is one of the main market constrains in Zambia. The Agriculture Value Chain credit line provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) bears a longer maturity than typically available in the market. The EIB financing and the planned complementary risk sharing facility will contribute to the financing of the projects and enterprises still being underserved and crowd in other investments. This RSF will allow the financial intermediary to reduce the commonly very high collateral requirements when lending, mainly to Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) active in the sector. 

 

The EIB aims through this operation to generate opportunities to: (i) promote inclusive value chain development, (ii) foster green and sustainable agriculture and (iii) embrace digitization in the targeted sector.

ZICB and final beneficiaries may further benefit from Technical Assistance focussed on a broad range of capacity building activities. 

The project is under the auspices of the EU's external action plan Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and its Investment Framework as well as the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the EU Sub-Saharan Africa Multi-Annual Indicative programme 2021-2027, which supports a stronger regional and continental economic integration.  

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 January 2024
30 July 2025
09/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZICB ZAMBIA
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZICB ZAMBIA
Publication Date
24 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184853955
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220799
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
09/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - ZICB ZAMBIA
