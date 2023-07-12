SOLARIA EUROPEAN PV GREEN LOAN

The Project consists in the financing of a portfolio of solar photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy and Portugal, with a total capacity of about 5.6 GW.





The project produces electricity from sustainable low carbon sources (solar PV) in three different countries (Italy, Portugal and Spain) and addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. The project supports EU Renewable Energy objectives and supports Italy, Portugal and Spain in meeting their commitments with respect to renewable energy targets and greenhouse gas emission reductions set out in their Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. Ca. 35% of total installed capacity of the PV portfolio will be built in cohesion regions.





The programme is eligible under InvestEU as it supports the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, including security of energy supply, clean energy transition and the commitments taken under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement, in particular through the expansion of the generation, supply or use of clean and sustainable renewable and safe and sustainable other zero and low-emission energy sources and solutions.





The projects portfolio will not rely on any renewable energy supporting schemes, though it may partially rely on Power Purchase Agreements. Possibly, the plants portfolio will be exposed to merchant risks. The project thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.





The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on Climate Action (transversal) and economic and social Cohesion (transversal).





The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the overall financing needs for this important Project through a construction facility of between 7-9 years aimed at getting the assets built and in operation. This type of loan with a bullet payment at the end of the tenor, with full merchant risk has been implemented on a Project Finance basis only in very limited number of transactions and with a shorter legal maturity to the one presented for this transaction. Currently, most commercial banks are still reluctant to offer such type of financing.





EIB is also alternatively offering the possibility to support the Project through a long-term structure on a PF basis, for the Projects where the Promoter is able to secure adequate Power Purchase Agreements before securing the financing.





This approach gives the Promoter the necessary flexibility to roll out its sizable portfolio of assets within a quite short time horizon given that the initial formalisation of the Bridge Financings is much quicker than the execution of a long-term Project Finance transaction, and does not require the signature of a Power Purchase Agreement at financial close.





Solaria attaches great value added to the signalling effect provided by the EIB, as a reference financier with the strictest standards in terms of sustainability and environmental protection. Accordingly, Solaria deems EIB financing with a "Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures, which contributes to attract investors and co-financiers.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.