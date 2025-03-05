EDUCATION PUY-DE-DOME

Summary sheet
The project concerns the renovation of 6 lower-secondary schools and a library, as well as the construction of a new sports hall under the responsibility of the Department of Puy-de-Dôme in France.
The main objective is to modernise and improve colleges infrastructure by adapting supply to changes in local demand, while strengthening and improving the education offering for lower-secondary school students. Additionally, the project seeks to strengthen the infrastructure resilience to the risks of climate change and increase the energy efficiency of the school estate.
The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower secondary education.
The long-term financing provided by the Bank will help to make the investment more profitable for the borrower and diversify its sources of finance. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the deferred repayment period and the flexibility offered at drawdown are all factors that will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt costs.
The EIB's advice guarantees the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
The project does not address specific new technologies or methodologies. All components will meet the current thermal regulations (RT2012 and RE2020 standards, depending on the date of issue of building permits) which are the national transposition of EU Directives. For some specific operations, the desired performance may go beyond regulation. The Department will not seek specific environmental sustainability labels.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be awarded in accordance with the applicable EU legislation (in particular Directives 2014/24/EC and Directive 89/665/EEC) and the case law of the European Court of Justice, including the publication of procurement notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.