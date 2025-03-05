Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EDUCATION PUY-DE-DOME
Release date
16 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2025
20220611
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDUCATION PUY-DE-DOME
DEPARTEMENT DU PUY-DE-DOME
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the renovation of 6 lower-secondary schools and a library, as well as the construction of a new sports hall under the responsibility of the Department of Puy-de-Dôme in France.

The main objective is to modernise and improve colleges infrastructure by adapting supply to changes in local demand, while strengthening and improving the education offering for lower-secondary school students. Additionally, the project seeks to strengthen the infrastructure resilience to the risks of climate change and increase the energy efficiency of the school estate.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower secondary education.

The long-term financing provided by the Bank will help to make the investment more profitable for the borrower and diversify its sources of finance. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the deferred repayment period and the flexibility offered at drawdown are all factors that will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt costs.


The EIB's advice guarantees the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not address specific new technologies or methodologies. All components will meet the current thermal regulations (RT2012 and RE2020 standards, depending on the date of issue of building permits) which are the national transposition of EU Directives. For some specific operations, the desired performance may go beyond regulation. The Department will not seek specific environmental sustainability labels.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be awarded in accordance with the applicable EU legislation (in particular Directives 2014/24/EC and Directive 89/665/EEC) and the case law of the European Court of Justice, including the publication of procurement notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
5 March 2025
15 July 2025
05/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION PUY-DE-DOME
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION PUY-DE-DOME
Publication Date
8 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
217640281
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220611
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
