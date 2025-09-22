CLINICAL CENTERS PHASE II

The Project aims to provide top-quality and safe acute tertiary-level hospital services comparable to European healthcare standards. It addresses the sub-optimal investment situation for healthcare infrastructure, caused by market failures originating from the public goods nature of healthcare services, and the large health externalities they generate.





The Project will generate benefits for society through the provision of improved hospital and emergency care services. It will also contribute to improving the infrastructure capacities of the local and regional healthcare system, allow for increased resilience and effectiveness in addressing the evolving healthcare needs of the population. A more resilient healthcare system will also contribute to sustaining adequate social, living and working conditions for the population. The immediate outcome of the project will be better quality, safer and more efficient healthcare services.





The Project is in line with the EU - Serbia Stabilisation and Association Agreement and will contribute to the Serbian Government's objective to implement a reform programme, aimed at bringing the Serbian healthcare system in line with the EU acquis and relevant EU standards.





The Project will address several NDICI priority areas such as resilient, sustainable and integrated economies; resilient, fair and inclusive societies; research and innovation and health cooperation.

﻿

The Project is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and a long-term maturity option, enhancing the high impact of this project to Serbia.