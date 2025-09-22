CLINICAL CENTERS PHASE II

Reference: 20220554

Release date: 23 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

The project comprises phase II of the reconstruction, extension and equipping of the Republic of Serbia's four Clinical Centres (multi-speciality university teaching hospitals) in Belgrade, Kragujevac, Nis and Novi Sad. The project promoter is the Ministry of Health (MoH) of the Republic of Serbia. MoH is also responsible for the implementation of Clinical Centers (Phase I) project which is expected to be completed at end of 2025. In detail, phase II involves the new construction, refurbishment and completion of existing buildings for the Clinical Centre of Serbia in Belgrade, the extension and reconstruction of medical infrastructure at the Clinical Centre Kragujevac, the construction of additional facilities at the University Clinical Centre of Vojvodina in Novi Sad, and the reconstruction and extension of infrastructure for the Clinical Centre Nis.

Objectives

The aim is to improve the access to, and quality of, integrated hospital services across Serbia, with a focus on tertiary and highly specialised care. The project will serve the population of the Republic of Serbia for highly specialised hospital services, and the population in the catchment area of each Clinical Centre for general and specialised hospital services. The investment will improve geographical access to better hospital services and the creation of a healthy and affordable living environment.

Sector(s)

Health - Human health and social work activities

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 315 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 662 million

Environmental aspects

As the project involves the rehabilitation, extension, reconstruction and equipping of four tertiary care hospitals, it may fall within the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and therefore be subject to screening by the competent authority. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the EIA Directive and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control. Buildings planned for new construction will obtain the EDGE certification (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) which shall confirm savings in operational energy, water savings and savings in embodied energy. Environmental impact assessments and biodiversity assessments in Serbia (including screening and approval processes) are conducted according to the National Law.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Status

Approved - 22/09/2025