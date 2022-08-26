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CANAL SEINE NORD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 800,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 800,000,000
Transport : € 800,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2022 : € 800,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
Related public register
23/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANAL SEINE NORD
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets temporaires spécifiques à la phase chantier et mesures proposées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Méthodologie et difficultés rencontrées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Résumé non-technique
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Esquisse des principales solutions de substitution examinées et raisons du choix du projet
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets permanents du projet et mesures proposées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Synthèse des mesures d’évitement, de réduction et de compensation - coûts associés
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Compatibilité du projet avec l’affectation des sols, les plans, schémas et programme
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Rapport - Inventaire, suivi écologique et caractérisation des boisements
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets sur le réseau Natura 2000
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d’espèces protégées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Moyens de surveillance et d’entretien du CSNE
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Description technique du projet
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale de l’étude d’impact
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Appréciation des impacts du programme

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2022
20200759
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CANAL SEINE NORD
SOCIETE DU CANAL SEINE-NORD EUROPE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 800 million
EUR 6651 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, Seine Nord Europe Canal Project, consists of the construction of a new 107 km long class Vb inland waterway connection between Compiègne and Aubencheul-au-Bac. The project is the central link in the larger Seine-Scheldt cross-border project connecting the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) core waterways in the Seine and Scheldt basins and several core and comprehensive inland ports in the region.

The Seine Nord Europe Canal Project is the central link in the larger cross-border Seine- Scheldt project which was identified as an EU priority project (nr30) in 2004 (Decision 884/2004/EC). In the current TEN-T framework, the Seine - Scheldt project is a pre-identified project on the North Sea - Mediterranean Core Network Corridor. The project consists of investments addressing a missing link in the TEN-T Core inland waterway network in France. The project contributes to the EU policy objective to decarbonise transport by creating the conditions for a significant modal shift of long-distance freight traffic to energy-efficient transport modes. The project will be implemented in the Région Hauts-de-France, which is defined as a "Transition Region." Consequently, the project is expected to be eligible under Article 309 point a) "projects for developing less-developed regions" and under Article 309 point c) "projects of common interest" of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.

Additionality and Impact

In this part of the European transport network a large scale inland waterway connection is missing and the share of inland waterway transport is significantly below its logistic potential. The project will allow the use of significantly larger inland waterway vessels with lower operating costs. This will improve the competitive position and increases the use of inland waterway transport which has relatively lower environmental costs for society in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, noise, congestion and accidents. The project will also increase the energy efficiency of inland waterway transport and reduce fuel use per unit transported. The project hence reduces the overall environmental costs of transport but also the costs for the users. The cost reduction will increase the competitiveness of industries in the region. This will support regional economic development and related employment, both in the region where the project is located and in the regions connected by the project.


The Bank's financial contribution is to bring large, flexible and cost effective financing to the SCSNE for very long maturities, allowing it to smooth out as much as possible the impact of public investments supported under the project. EIB lending is also providing a security in terms of financing and that EIB resources are taken into account when assessing liquidity.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
23/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANAL SEINE NORD
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets temporaires spécifiques à la phase chantier et mesures proposées
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Méthodologie et difficultés rencontrées
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Résumé non-technique
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Esquisse des principales solutions de substitution examinées et raisons du choix du projet
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets permanents du projet et mesures proposées
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Synthèse des mesures d’évitement, de réduction et de compensation - coûts associés
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Compatibilité du projet avec l’affectation des sols, les plans, schémas et programme
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Rapport - Inventaire, suivi écologique et caractérisation des boisements
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences Natura 2000
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets sur le réseau Natura 2000
09/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d’espèces protégées
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Moyens de surveillance et d’entretien du CSNE
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Description technique du projet
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale de l’étude d’impact
11/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Appréciation des impacts du programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163056229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
Publication Date
9 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054208
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054322
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163050352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054821
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054326
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
Publication Date
9 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055021
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
Publication Date
9 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054517
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054617
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANAL SEINE NORD
Publication Date
23 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156132383
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163050350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054615
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055608
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163052691
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163052594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
Publication Date
9 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055235
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Publication Date
9 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163050354
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets temporaires spécifiques à la phase chantier et mesures proposées
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054204
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Méthodologie et difficultés rencontrées
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054015
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Résumé non-technique
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163052687
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Esquisse des principales solutions de substitution examinées et raisons du choix du projet
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets permanents du projet et mesures proposées
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Synthèse des mesures d’évitement, de réduction et de compensation - coûts associés
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054206
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Compatibilité du projet avec l’affectation des sols, les plans, schémas et programme
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055610
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Rapport - Inventaire, suivi écologique et caractérisation des boisements
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055023
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences Natura 2000
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055025
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets sur le réseau Natura 2000
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d’espèces protégées
Publication Date
9 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163052689
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Moyens de surveillance et d’entretien du CSNE
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163055612
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Description technique du projet
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054908
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale de l’étude d’impact
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Appréciation des impacts du programme
Publication Date
11 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163054324
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200759
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
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Other links
Summary sheet
CANAL SEINE NORD
Data sheet
CANAL SEINE NORD

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