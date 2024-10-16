Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 400,000,000
Energy : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/10/2025 : € 80,000,000
18/03/2025 : € 120,000,000
20/12/2024 : € 200,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related press
Austria: EIB supports hydropower expansion in Upper Austria

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2024
20200755
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
ENERGIE AG OBEROESTERREICH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 598 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investments in the implementation of one pumped-storage hydropower project (150 MW) and in the implementation of a run-of-river hydropower plant (28 MW) bypassing three old plants to be deconstructed in Austria in the period from 2024 to 2028.

The development of hydropower pumped storage hydropower supports national and European targets related to renewable energy production and thus contributes to climate change and security of energy supply objectives of the EU. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and also contributes to the environmental protection (tackling climate change). The project is in line with the Bank's priority objectives for energy sector lending in the EU related to renewable energy sources and climate action.

Additionality and Impact

EIB's investment in the project supports the deployment of run-of-river and pumped storage hydropower capacity in Austria, thereby supporting the goal of meeting 100% of the electricity demand from renewable energy sources (RES) by 2030, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan.

Renewable generation and storage technologies contribute towards increasing security of energy supply by reducing dependency on energy imports and ensuring price stability. Security of supply can be considered as a public good, which is not always effectively reflected in market prices.

Financing this project is in line with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy on renewable energy, and by supporting the energy transition as enabling infrastructure (networks, storage) for the integration of intermittent RES. The Project is also fully aligned with transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation).

By directly and indirectly enabling the increased deployment of intermittent RES the project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution, compared to generation and provision of grid system services based on fossil fuels.

Considering the economic value of the electricity generated and system services provided, broader positive social benefit is attained by generating renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of alternatives.

The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company and decrease borrower's exposure to the volatility of capital markets. The EIB loan's flexible features, including the tranching for the two separate hydro projects, will improve the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, EIB's capability to lend a sizeable loan ticket will provide substantial support for the promoter's investment plans and creates a positive signalling effect to the capital markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

EU EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, was transposed in Austria's environmental law UVP-G 2000, and compliance is legally binding for the approval of the projects. UVP-G 2000 Annex 1 No. 30 stipulates the requirement of a full EIA for hydropower plants, which applies to both projects in this operation. Notably Ebensee PSH received the full environmental approval in 2017 under UVP-G 2000. For Traunfall HPP an extensive environmental impact assessment (EIA) was performed by the promoter and submitted to the competent authority (State Government of Upper Austria) in July 2023; additional documents were submitted in March 2024. It is expected that the competent authority will submit their decision in the last quarter of 2024, after completion of review and public consultations. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

By decision 2008/585/EG the EC has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC. No public procurement is therefore required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 October 2024
20 December 2024
Related documents
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Link to source
Summary sheet
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Data sheet
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related press
Austria: EIB supports hydropower expansion in Upper Austria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Publication Date
11 Jan 2025
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239842445
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200755
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Publication Date
11 Jan 2025
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239843136
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200755
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
8 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214706072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200755
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
11 Jan 2025
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239843341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200755
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
Publication Date
7 Jan 2025
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216423027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200755
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Publication Date
11 Jan 2025
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239842519
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200755
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related press
Austria: EIB supports hydropower expansion in Upper Austria

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB supports hydropower expansion in Upper Austria
Other links
Data sheet
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Summary sheet
ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Allgemein Verständliche Zusammenfassung
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Auswahlgründe zum Vorhaben
Related public register
11/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS - Ersatzneubau Kraftwerk Traunfall - Naturverträglichkeitserklärung

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications