ENERGIE AG HYDROPOWER INVESTMENTS

EIB's investment in the project supports the deployment of run-of-river and pumped storage hydropower capacity in Austria, thereby supporting the goal of meeting 100% of the electricity demand from renewable energy sources (RES) by 2030, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan.

Renewable generation and storage technologies contribute towards increasing security of energy supply by reducing dependency on energy imports and ensuring price stability. Security of supply can be considered as a public good, which is not always effectively reflected in market prices.

Financing this project is in line with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy on renewable energy, and by supporting the energy transition as enabling infrastructure (networks, storage) for the integration of intermittent RES. The Project is also fully aligned with transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation).

By directly and indirectly enabling the increased deployment of intermittent RES the project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution, compared to generation and provision of grid system services based on fossil fuels.

Considering the economic value of the electricity generated and system services provided, broader positive social benefit is attained by generating renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of alternatives.

The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company and decrease borrower's exposure to the volatility of capital markets. The EIB loan's flexible features, including the tranching for the two separate hydro projects, will improve the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, EIB's capability to lend a sizeable loan ticket will provide substantial support for the promoter's investment plans and creates a positive signalling effect to the capital markets.