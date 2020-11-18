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S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/02/2022 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - mapy
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł
Related public register
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Mapy
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Aneks
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Location decision
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kijewo
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - Mapy 2
Related public register
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - Mapy 1-30
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kijewo - Aneks
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Kijewo - załączniki
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/02/2022
20200645
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA - REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 562 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of the sections of the S3 expressway between Swinoujscie and Troszyn as well as between Brzozowo and Szczecin.

The project concerns the improvement of the main road access to Swinoujscie port, which is one of the main seaports of Poland on the Baltic Sea. The project will complete modernisation of an expressway standard road along the entire route between Swinoujscie and Szczecin and complement already improved S3 expressway and A6 motorway sections. The project will address six non-continuous sections of the S3 expressway, built mostly along an existing alignment of National road NR3 with a total length of approximately 65 km. The project addresses a gap in the efficiency of road network alignment and will improve traffic fluidity and safety in the north-west region of Poland and significantly contribute to better accessibility to the ports in particular. Project implementation will complement previous EIB operations along the Baltic-Adriatic Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions. Compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EC, as amended) is to be assessed during the appraisal. As the project alignment crosses several NATURA 2000 sites, procedure for analysis of impacts is to be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2014/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - mapy
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Mapy
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Aneks
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Location decision
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kijewo
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - Mapy 2
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - Mapy 1-30
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kijewo - Aneks
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Kijewo - załączniki
04/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - mapy
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134716067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135719404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Mapy
Publication Date
4 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135736066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Aneks
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134520068
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134704174
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Location decision
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134625887
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kijewo
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135719381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - Mapy 2
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134708856
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - Mapy 1-30
Publication Date
4 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134712411
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kijewo - Aneks
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135724475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Kijewo - załączniki
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135722780
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN
Publication Date
4 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133392519
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - mapy
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł
Related public register
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Mapy
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Aneks
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Rzęśnica - Węzeł - Location decision
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kijewo
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - Mapy 2
Related public register
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Świnoujście – Troszyn - Mapy 1-30
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kijewo - Aneks
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Kijewo - załączniki
Related public register
04/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN
Other links
Summary sheet
S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN
Data sheet
S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications