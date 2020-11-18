S3 EXPRESSWAY SWINOUJSCIE - SZCZECIN

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of the sections of the S3 expressway between Swinoujscie and Troszyn as well as between Brzozowo and Szczecin.
The project concerns the improvement of the main road access to Swinoujscie port, which is one of the main seaports of Poland on the Baltic Sea. The project will complete modernisation of an expressway standard road along the entire route between Swinoujscie and Szczecin and complement already improved S3 expressway and A6 motorway sections. The project will address six non-continuous sections of the S3 expressway, built mostly along an existing alignment of National road NR3 with a total length of approximately 65 km. The project addresses a gap in the efficiency of road network alignment and will improve traffic fluidity and safety in the north-west region of Poland and significantly contribute to better accessibility to the ports in particular. Project implementation will complement previous EIB operations along the Baltic-Adriatic Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions. Compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EC, as amended) is to be assessed during the appraisal. As the project alignment crosses several NATURA 2000 sites, procedure for analysis of impacts is to be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2014/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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