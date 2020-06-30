Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 65,000,000
Energy : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2020 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related press
European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania

Summary sheet

Release date
31 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2020
20190476
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
AB AMBER GRID
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 132 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of the gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania. The objective of the project is to integrate the Baltic States gas market into the larger EU gas market and diversify gas supply sources. The project will also increase the security and reliability of gas supplies.

As the first high-pressure gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Poland, the project is aimed at improving energy security throughout the Eastern Baltic region by diversifying options for gas flows, integrating the region with the EU natural gas markets, and increasing market liquidity and competition in the region. The project therefore addresses important challenges specific to this vulnerable region regarding gas supply, namely through energy security of supply and market integration and liberalisation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on their technical characteristics and the criteria and thresholds defined in EU legislation, both the Lithuanian and Polish sections of the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The screening procedure resulted in the requirement of a full EIA to be processed on both sides of the PL-LT border, after which the environmental permits were issued by the competent authorities of each country. The EIB will be financing only the Lithuanian side of the GIPL Project. Cumulative impact assessments were carried out in both countries, as well as a transboundary environmental impact assessment, with no particular issues raised as a result of these procedures. The environmental and social aspects will be assessed as part of the project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as amended by Directive 2007/66/EC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Other links
Related press
European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Publication Date
11 Sep 2020
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133407316
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Publication Date
11 Sep 2020
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133404421
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Publication Date
11 Sep 2020
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133407200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Publication Date
11 Sep 2020
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133401988
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Publication Date
11 Sep 2020
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133400978
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Publication Date
11 Sep 2020
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133406585
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Publication Date
11 Sep 2020
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133407036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Publication Date
8 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124038449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168807539
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190476
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Data sheet
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related press
European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania
Other links
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications