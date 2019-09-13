FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The company is a start-up which acts as a freight forwarder across various modes of transportation with a fully digital front- and back-end to facilitate the logistics operations of its customers. The investment supports the company's growth through the further development of its IT platform and market expansion.
The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as the related marketing and sales expenditures in support of the Promoter's market expansion.
The RDI activities take place in existing locations without environmental impacts and do not require environmental authorisations.
The company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. Nevertheless, the procurement policies and the supply management characteristics as presented to the EIB are considered acceptable.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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