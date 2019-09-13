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FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2019 : € 10,000,000
25/11/2019 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €20 million to Forto for supply chain management platform

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2019
20190340
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
FREIGHTHUB GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 45 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The company is a start-up which acts as a freight forwarder across various modes of transportation with a fully digital front- and back-end to facilitate the logistics operations of its customers. The investment supports the company's growth through the further development of its IT platform and market expansion.

The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as the related marketing and sales expenditures in support of the Promoter's market expansion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities take place in existing locations without environmental impacts and do not require environmental authorisations.

The company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. Nevertheless, the procurement policies and the supply management characteristics as presented to the EIB are considered acceptable.

Related documents
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €20 million to Forto for supply chain management platform

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Publication Date
30 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94036436
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190340
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161103710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190340
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Data sheet
FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €20 million to Forto for supply chain management platform

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €20 million to Forto for supply chain management platform
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FREIGHTHUB (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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