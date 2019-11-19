MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of a new natural gas-fired combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant at Agios Nikolaos, Viotias.
The new CCGT power plant will have a nominal capacity of 826MW.
An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been completed for the plant and the Environmental Permits have been approved by the Competent Authorities. The promoter has indicated that no E&S issues or concerns have arisen during public consultation period. Emissions from the plant will be in line with the relevant EU directive requirements.
The promoter is an operator in the private sector in the sense of the EIB's Guide to Procurement. The project will be implemented by the promoter's Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) business unit. The main equipment supply has been competitively tendered and has been awarded to a leading equipment supplier.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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