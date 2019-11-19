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MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 125,000,000
Energy : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2020 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Τεχνική Έκθεση, Υδρογεωλογικές Συνθήκες Πηγαδιού SA0
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Προδιαγραφές Λειτουργίας
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Ειδική Οικολογική Αξιολόγηση (ΕΟΑ)
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Βασική Έκθεση
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών Επιπτώσεων (ΜΠΕ)
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Άδεια Παραγωγής 826 MW
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μοντέλο Διασποράς Αερίων Εκπομπών
Related public register
19/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Διοικητικές Αποφάσεις
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΗ ΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΠΕΡΙΛΗΨΗ
Related EFSI register
17/03/2020 - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Related press
Greece: EIB backs 826 MW Mytilineos power plant to support energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2020
20190291
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
METLEN ENERGY & METALS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 322 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a new natural gas-fired combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant at Agios Nikolaos, Viotias.

The new CCGT power plant will have a nominal capacity of 826MW.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been completed for the plant and the Environmental Permits have been approved by the Competent Authorities. The promoter has indicated that no E&S issues or concerns have arisen during public consultation period. Emissions from the plant will be in line with the relevant EU directive requirements.

The promoter is an operator in the private sector in the sense of the EIB's Guide to Procurement. The project will be implemented by the promoter's Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) business unit. The main equipment supply has been competitively tendered and has been awarded to a leading equipment supplier.

Related documents
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Τεχνική Έκθεση, Υδρογεωλογικές Συνθήκες Πηγαδιού SA0
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Προδιαγραφές Λειτουργίας
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Ειδική Οικολογική Αξιολόγηση (ΕΟΑ)
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Βασική Έκθεση
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών Επιπτώσεων (ΜΠΕ)
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Άδεια Παραγωγής 826 MW
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μοντέλο Διασποράς Αερίων Εκπομπών
19/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Διοικητικές Αποφάσεις
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΗ ΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΠΕΡΙΛΗΨΗ
17/03/2020 - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB backs 826 MW Mytilineos power plant to support energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Publication Date
11 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123775676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Τεχνική Έκθεση, Υδρογεωλογικές Συνθήκες Πηγαδιού SA0
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139629532
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Προδιαγραφές Λειτουργίας
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139634883
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Ειδική Οικολογική Αξιολόγηση (ΕΟΑ)
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139627118
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Βασική Έκθεση
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139636437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών Επιπτώσεων (ΜΠΕ)
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139630519
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Άδεια Παραγωγής 826 MW
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139624964
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μοντέλο Διασποράς Αερίων Εκπομπών
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139635373
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Διοικητικές Αποφάσεις
Publication Date
19 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139876352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος
Publication Date
17 Mar 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139595623
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Publication Date
4 Sep 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144243905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΗ ΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΠΕΡΙΛΗΨΗ
Publication Date
4 Sep 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144241779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Publication Date
17 Mar 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
127082321
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190291
Last update
17 Mar 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Τεχνική Έκθεση, Υδρογεωλογικές Συνθήκες Πηγαδιού SA0
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Προδιαγραφές Λειτουργίας
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Ειδική Οικολογική Αξιολόγηση (ΕΟΑ)
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Βασική Έκθεση
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών Επιπτώσεων (ΜΠΕ)
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Άδεια Παραγωγής 826 MW
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μοντέλο Διασποράς Αερίων Εκπομπών
Related public register
19/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Διοικητικές Αποφάσεις
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΗ ΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΠΕΡΙΛΗΨΗ
Related EFSI register
17/03/2020 - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Data sheet
MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Related press
Greece: EIB backs 826 MW Mytilineos power plant to support energy transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB backs 826 MW Mytilineos power plant to support energy transition
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Τεχνική Έκθεση, Υδρογεωλογικές Συνθήκες Πηγαδιού SA0
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Προδιαγραφές Λειτουργίας
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Ειδική Οικολογική Αξιολόγηση (ΕΟΑ)
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Βασική Έκθεση
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών Επιπτώσεων (ΜΠΕ)
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Άδεια Παραγωγής 826 MW
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μοντέλο Διασποράς Αερίων Εκπομπών
Related public register
19/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Διοικητικές Αποφάσεις
Related public register
17/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT - ΜΗ ΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΠΕΡΙΛΗΨΗ
Related EFSI register
17/03/2020 - MYTILINEOS SA - AGIOS NIKOLAOS POWER PLANT

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