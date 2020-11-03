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CLONCREEN WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 49,676,544.33
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 49,676,544.33
Energy : € 49,676,544.33
Signature date(s)
27/04/2021 : € 2,000,000
27/04/2021 : € 47,676,544.33
Other links
Related public register
23/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement - Appendices 7-13
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Ecological and biological surveys (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Photomontage (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Construction and Environmental Management Plan (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Bird studies (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Research on wind farms and health (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Information about electric magnetic fields (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Related press
Ireland: Bank of Ireland and EIB to finance €100m Bord na Móna wind energy project

Summary sheet

Release date
3 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/04/2021
20190189
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CLONCREEN WIND FARM
BORD NA MONA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 106 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of an onshore windfarm with a capacity of about 75 MW in the Irish Midlands.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. The project has no significant negative impact on the integrity of any nature conservation site.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
23/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement - Appendices 7-13
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Ecological and biological surveys (Appendix to EIS)
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Photomontage (Appendix to EIS)
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Construction and Environmental Management Plan (Appendix to EIS)
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Bird studies (Appendix to EIS)
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Research on wind farms and health (Appendix to EIS)
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Information about electric magnetic fields (Appendix to EIS)
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
08/02/2021 - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Other links
Related press
Ireland: Bank of Ireland and EIB to finance €100m Bord na Móna wind energy project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement
Publication Date
23 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135298635
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement - Appendices 7-13
Publication Date
24 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135317428
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Ecological and biological surveys (Appendix to EIS)
Publication Date
24 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135322669
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Photomontage (Appendix to EIS)
Publication Date
24 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135332815
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Construction and Environmental Management Plan (Appendix to EIS)
Publication Date
25 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126620896
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Bird studies (Appendix to EIS)
Publication Date
25 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135330279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Research on wind farms and health (Appendix to EIS)
Publication Date
25 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126622222
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Information about electric magnetic fields (Appendix to EIS)
Publication Date
25 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126630877
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133785594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241941492
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190189
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Publication Date
8 Feb 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
137292717
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190189
Last update
8 Feb 2021
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement - Appendices 7-13
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Ecological and biological surveys (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Photomontage (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Construction and Environmental Management Plan (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Bird studies (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Research on wind farms and health (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Information about electric magnetic fields (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Other links
Summary sheet
CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Data sheet
CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Related press
Ireland: Bank of Ireland and EIB to finance €100m Bord na Móna wind energy project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: Bank of Ireland and EIB to finance €100m Bord na Móna wind energy project
Other links
Related public register
23/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Environmental Impact Statement - Appendices 7-13
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Ecological and biological surveys (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Photomontage (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Construction and Environmental Management Plan (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Bird studies (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Research on wind farms and health (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM - Information about electric magnetic fields (Appendix to EIS)
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CLONCREEN WIND FARM
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - CLONCREEN WIND FARM

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