S6 EXPRESSWAY BOZEPOLE - TRICITY BYPASS

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of a section (about 41 km-long) of the S6 expressway between Bozepole and the "Tri-City" (metropolitan area consisting of Gdynia, Sopot and Gdansk) bypass. The project is located on a comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in a less developed region and will improve road traffic conditions in the corridor.
The investment is essential for improving the efficiency of the road connection to the Gdynia and Gdansk ports from the north-west regions of Poland. It forms part of the broader S6 route development, connecting Szczecin and Gdansk along the Baltic coastline of Poland with an expressway standard road. The expected economic benefits include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users due to enhanced road infrastructure capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits to be assessed.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full EIA procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the Competent Authorities have issued Environmental Decisions.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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