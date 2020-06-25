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WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 63,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 63,000,000
Energy : € 63,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/06/2020 : € 22,050,000
25/06/2020 : € 40,950,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen auf die Umwelt - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Dürnkrut III
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - UVE Zusammenfassung - Wind farm Prinzendorf III
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen auf die Umwelt - Wind farm Prinzendorf III
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Zusammenfassende bewertung der umweltauswirkungen - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI

Summary sheet

Release date
20 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/06/2020
20180853
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI
WINDKRAFT SIMONSFELD AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 63 million
EUR 84 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the implementation and operation of three wind farms in Lower Austria, totalling up to 80 MW.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The authorisation of all three wind farms was subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. Permit amendment processes are ongoing at the time of appraisal. Some turbines are located close to sites of nature conservation and also close to other wind farms.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.

Related documents
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen auf die Umwelt - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Dürnkrut III
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - UVE Zusammenfassung - Wind farm Prinzendorf III
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen auf die Umwelt - Wind farm Prinzendorf III
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Zusammenfassende bewertung der umweltauswirkungen - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI
Publication Date
12 Sep 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95827528
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180853
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen auf die Umwelt - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95880857
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180853
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Dürnkrut III
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133484391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180853
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133480991
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180853
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - UVE Zusammenfassung - Wind farm Prinzendorf III
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133479683
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180853
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen auf die Umwelt - Wind farm Prinzendorf III
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133484488
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180853
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Zusammenfassende bewertung der umweltauswirkungen - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133478565
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180853
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
180201997
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180853
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen auf die Umwelt - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Windpark Dürnkrut III
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - UVE Zusammenfassung - Wind farm Prinzendorf III
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Auswirkungen der Vorhabensänderungen auf die Umwelt - Wind farm Prinzendorf III
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI - Zusammenfassende bewertung der umweltauswirkungen - Poysdorf-Wilfersdorf V
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI
Other links
Summary sheet
WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI
Data sheet
WINDFARMS PRINZENDORF AND POWI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications