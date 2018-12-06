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NORVENTO WIND PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 40,000,000
Energy : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo III – Anexos V a XIV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto - Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo III – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos V a XVI
Related public register
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Related press
Spain: Financing for SMEs: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide credit lines totalling EUR 700m
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
18 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2018
20180799
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
NORVENTO ENERXIA SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 108 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of four wind farms with sizes ranging from nine to 37 MW - for a total installed capacity of 100.35 MW (29 wind turbines), in the province of Lugo in the region of Galicia. The plants were awarded to the promoter during the second renewable energy auction that was held in Spain in May 2017.

The EIB financing for this operation is expected to have an important acceleration and demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework - which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), and have been screened in by the competent authority, who confirmed that applicable EIA processes have been performed. The authorisation procedure has been completed for all wind farms and the relevant interconnection facilities.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo III – Anexos V a XIV
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto - Anexos I a IV
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo III – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos V a XVI
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
06/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Related projects
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: Financing for SMEs: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide credit lines totalling EUR 700m

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Publication Date
6 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88836925
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
Publication Date
6 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88837747
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Publication Date
6 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88839702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo III – Anexos V a XIV
Publication Date
6 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88835441
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88618153
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88618667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88621290
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88621285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88619279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto - Anexos I a IV
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88615409
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88616141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo III – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos V a XVI
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88620432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Publication Date
12 Dec 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89008755
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
6 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88142755
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149322142
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180799
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo III – Anexos V a XIV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto - Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo III – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos V a XVI
Related public register
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Data sheet
NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Related press
Spain: Financing for SMEs: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide credit lines totalling EUR 700m
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Financing for SMEs: EIB and Banco Sabadell provide credit lines totalling EUR 700m
Other links
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo III – Anexos V a XIV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo III – Anexos V a XV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Neda – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto - Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Carracedo – Tomo II – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos I a IV
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico a Pastoriza– Tomo III – Planos del Proyecto – Anexos V a XVI
Related public register
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico Cadeira– Tomo I – Memoria Planos
Related public register
06/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORVENTO WIND PROJECT
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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