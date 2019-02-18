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LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,867,904.23
Sector(s)
Health : € 6,860,371.27
Services : € 16,007,532.96
Signature date(s)
31/05/2019 : € 6,860,371.27
31/05/2019 : € 16,007,532.96
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Related story
A leap forward for emerging markets

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2019
20180763
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER GP LP,LEAPFROG INVESTMENTS GROUP LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 26 million (EUR 23 million)
USD 600 million (EUR 532 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Financial and insurance activities
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an equity participation of up to USD 40.5m in LeapFrog Emerging Consumer Fund III, a private equity fund planning to make equity growth investments in innovative SMEs and Midcaps enterprises active in the financial services. Investments will cover to a lesser extent healthcare sectors in Africa and developing Asia.

Through its renewed participation in the fund, the EIB will support and crowd in new and returning private investors, allowing the fund reach its target size and realize its full envisaged impact. LeapFrog Emerging Consumer Fund III will provide equity financing to high growth innovative companies active in the financial services and healthcare sectors serving emerging consumers in Africa and Asia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It will be ensured that the project meets the EIB social and environmental standards. It has to be noted that Leapfrog has become a recognised leader in environmental, social and governance procedures for "Profit with Purpose" investments, thanks to the involvement of EIB and other development finance institutions since the beginnings of Fund I.

N/A

Related documents
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Publication Date
11 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90100876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180763
Sector(s)
Services
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248982754
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180763
Sector(s)
Services
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Other links
Summary sheet
LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Data sheet
LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Related story
A leap forward for emerging markets

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
A leap forward for emerging markets
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LEAPFROG EMERGING CONSUMER FUND III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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