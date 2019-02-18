Summary sheet
The project concerns an equity participation of up to USD 40.5m in LeapFrog Emerging Consumer Fund III, a private equity fund planning to make equity growth investments in innovative SMEs and Midcaps enterprises active in the financial services. Investments will cover to a lesser extent healthcare sectors in Africa and developing Asia.
Through its renewed participation in the fund, the EIB will support and crowd in new and returning private investors, allowing the fund reach its target size and realize its full envisaged impact. LeapFrog Emerging Consumer Fund III will provide equity financing to high growth innovative companies active in the financial services and healthcare sectors serving emerging consumers in Africa and Asia.
It will be ensured that the project meets the EIB social and environmental standards. It has to be noted that Leapfrog has become a recognised leader in environmental, social and governance procedures for "Profit with Purpose" investments, thanks to the involvement of EIB and other development finance institutions since the beginnings of Fund I.
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