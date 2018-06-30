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CIMA (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 14,000,000
Industry : € 14,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/07/2019 : € 7,000,000
5/07/2019 : € 7,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIMA (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIMA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - EIB to support Cimco’s low-emissions outboard engines

Summary sheet

Release date
26 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/07/2019
20180630
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CIMA (EGFF)
CIMCO MARINE AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 14 million
EUR 28 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development of marine outboard diesel engines offering increased fuel efficiency and environmental compatibility compared to the existing, highly polluting petrol engines. The investments supports research and development (R&D), as well as the capital expenditures related to the manufacturing and testing of the engines. Finally it includes operating expenditures and working capital needs supporting the growth of the company.

The R&D objectives include the development of engines with improved efficiency and environmental characteristics in terms of CO2 and local emissions, development of engine components that will improve drag in the water, and development of after treatment solutions to address the upcoming emission regulations. The capital investments will increase the production capacity as well as its efficiency through automation of the production line.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities take place in existing locations and neither have any environmental impact nor do they require any environmental authorizations. The investments related to the production capacity concern mainly tooling and equipment within existing authorised facilities that do not belong to the promoter.

The Company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
09/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIMA (EGFF)
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIMA (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - EIB to support Cimco’s low-emissions outboard engines

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIMA (EGFF)
Publication Date
9 Aug 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88304995
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180630
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIMA (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161248434
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180630
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIMA (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIMA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
CIMA (EGFF)
Data sheet
CIMA (EGFF)
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - EIB to support Cimco’s low-emissions outboard engines

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - EIB to support Cimco’s low-emissions outboard engines
Other links
Related public register
09/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIMA (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIMA (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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