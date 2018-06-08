Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of flood protection measures in the regions of Attica, Central Macedonia and Peloponnese in Greece.
The investment programme includes a total of ten flood protection schemes, eight of which are located within the water district of Attica (Ref: GR06), including the scheme geographically located in Peloponnese, and two in the water district of Central Macedonia (Ref: GR10) within the city of Thessaloniki. Works foreseen as part of the programme include the creation of flood retention basins, the widening of streambeds and the reinforcement of stream banks as well as the casing of streams in highly populated urban areas.
The proposed project implements the requirements of the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC and the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the EIA for publication on its website. For any part of the project that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively).
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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