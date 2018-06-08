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FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/09/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 4
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 1
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΟΣ - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ 2017
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 3
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 2
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤ 2017
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ 2005
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΓΙΑΝΝΟΥΛΑΣ
Related public register
14/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΛΗΜΜΥΡΙΚΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΕΥΡΥΤΕΡΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΛΑΧΑΝΑΓΟΡΑΣ
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ν. Μάκρης
Related public register
14/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ραφήνας
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΛΟΥΤΡΑΚΙΟΥ
Related press
Greece: EIB backs EUR 355m scheme to protect cities from floods and climate change

Summary sheet

Release date
29 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2019
20180608
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 356 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of flood protection measures in the regions of Attica, Central Macedonia and Peloponnese in Greece.

The investment programme includes a total of ten flood protection schemes, eight of which are located within the water district of Attica (Ref: GR06), including the scheme geographically located in Peloponnese, and two in the water district of Central Macedonia (Ref: GR10) within the city of Thessaloniki. Works foreseen as part of the programme include the creation of flood retention basins, the widening of streambeds and the reinforcement of stream banks as well as the casing of streams in highly populated urban areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed project implements the requirements of the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC and the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the EIA for publication on its website. For any part of the project that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively).

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 4
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 1
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΟΣ - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ 2017
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 3
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 2
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤ 2017
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ 2005
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΓΙΑΝΝΟΥΛΑΣ
14/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΛΗΜΜΥΡΙΚΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΕΥΡΥΤΕΡΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΛΑΧΑΝΑΓΟΡΑΣ
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ν. Μάκρης
14/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ραφήνας
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΛΟΥΤΡΑΚΙΟΥ
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB backs EUR 355m scheme to protect cities from floods and climate change

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 4
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149047505
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 1
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149029077
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΟΣ - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ 2017
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149045294
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 3
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149014844
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 2
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149011503
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤ 2017
Publication Date
7 Sep 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149011504
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ 2005
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123802193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES
Publication Date
24 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174569764
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΓΙΑΝΝΟΥΛΑΣ
Publication Date
15 Mar 2025
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242787670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΛΗΜΜΥΡΙΚΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΕΥΡΥΤΕΡΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΛΑΧΑΝΑΓΟΡΑΣ
Publication Date
14 Mar 2025
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242810567
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ν. Μάκρης
Publication Date
15 Mar 2025
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242825622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ραφήνας
Publication Date
14 Mar 2025
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242810750
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΛΟΥΤΡΑΚΙΟΥ
Publication Date
15 Mar 2025
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242818628
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180608
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 4
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 1
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΟΣ - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ 2017
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 3
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 2
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤ 2017
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ 2005
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΓΙΑΝΝΟΥΛΑΣ
Related public register
14/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΛΗΜΜΥΡΙΚΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΕΥΡΥΤΕΡΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΛΑΧΑΝΑΓΟΡΑΣ
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ν. Μάκρης
Related public register
14/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ραφήνας
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΛΟΥΤΡΑΚΙΟΥ
Other links
Summary sheet
FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES
Data sheet
FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES
Related press
Greece: EIB backs EUR 355m scheme to protect cities from floods and climate change

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB backs EUR 355m scheme to protect cities from floods and climate change
Other links
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 4
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 1
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΟΣ - ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ 2017
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 3
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - Annex to EIA Report 2017 - Map 2
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤ 2017
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ 2005
Related public register
24/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΓΙΑΝΝΟΥΛΑΣ
Related public register
14/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΛΗΜΜΥΡΙΚΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΕΥΡΥΤΕΡΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΛΑΧΑΝΑΓΟΡΑΣ
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ν. Μάκρης
Related public register
14/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Ραφήνας
Related public register
15/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - ΛΟΥΤΡΑΚΙΟΥ

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications