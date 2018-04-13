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ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 46,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 14,560,000
Spain : € 31,440,000
Industry : € 46,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 11,440,000
14/12/2018 : € 14,560,000
20/10/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related press
Spain/Poland: EIB finances ULMA Group’s innovation and growth strategy with EUR 26 million loan under Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2018
20180413
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
ULMA INVERSIONES SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 46 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB loan will be used to finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) and deployment investments in convergence regions, supporting the implementation of the company's strategy, in particular in the construction and architectural solutions businesses.

The investments are expected to support ULMA Group's competitiveness and growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI activities and capital expenditures on new rental equipment. The activities will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
08/02/2019 - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Other links
Related press
Spain/Poland: EIB finances ULMA Group’s innovation and growth strategy with EUR 26 million loan under Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86116187
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180413
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161099266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180413
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Publication Date
8 Feb 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88550641
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180413
Last update
8 Feb 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Poland, Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Other links
Summary sheet
ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Data sheet
ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related press
Spain/Poland: EIB finances ULMA Group’s innovation and growth strategy with EUR 26 million loan under Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain/Poland: EIB finances ULMA Group’s innovation and growth strategy with EUR 26 million loan under Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - ULMA RDI & CONVERGENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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