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EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/11/2020 : € 20,000,000
7/02/2019 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/02/2019
20180306
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
EPTA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 93 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) on industrial refrigerators and related product and investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT). The activities will be carried out in Italy over the period between 2018 and 2021.

The RDI part of the project aims at developing new products and upgrade its existing ones in terms of performance, energy efficiency and compliance with the new directives on refrigerants. The AMT part of the project aims at upgrading and expanding the promoter's manufacturing capacity in Italy with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to improve the manufacturing efficiency of its production sites.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development activities on refrigerators are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The project does not include any new constructions. The planned capital investments will be installed in already-authorised facilities. The financed R&D activities will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. The procurement procedures to be followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Related documents
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84919378
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180306
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164828733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180306
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Data sheet
EPTA GROUP MACHINERY AND RDI
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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