Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 26,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 780,000
Romania : € 2,626,000
Slovakia : € 2,730,000
Spain : € 19,864,000
Industry : € 26,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/11/2018 : € 780,000
9/11/2018 : € 2,626,000
9/11/2018 : € 2,730,000
9/11/2018 : € 19,864,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Cikautxo's RDI strategy with EUR 26m Juncker Plan loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
23 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/11/2018
20180229
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
CIKAUTXO SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 26 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The projects consists of the promoter's strategic investments in research, development and innovation (RDI), capital expenditure (capex) and working capital in the automotive and medical sectors.

The entire EIB loan will be used by the promoter to finance its RDI and deployment investments supporting the implementation of the company's strategy. The investments are expected to support Cikautxo's competitiveness and growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development (R&D) and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities in Europe already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.

Related documents
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Cikautxo's RDI strategy with EUR 26m Juncker Plan loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
11 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83100572
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180229
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Romania
Slovakia
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161105763
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180229
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Romania
Slovakia
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Cikautxo's RDI strategy with EUR 26m Juncker Plan loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Cikautxo's RDI strategy with EUR 26m Juncker Plan loan
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIKAUTXO MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Photogallery

EIB finances Cikautxo's RDI strategy with EUR 26m Juncker Plan loan
Cikautxo Midcap Growth Investments
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications