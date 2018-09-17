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ORBITAL (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2018 : € 7,500,000
26/11/2018 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - water recirculating innovator Orbital Systems gets EU backing

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2018
Status
Reference
Approved | 27/09/2018
20180176
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORBITAL (EGFF)
ORBITAL SYSTEMS AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 36 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Orbital is a Swedish company founded in 2012 that has developed a water recycling technology for domestic applications which offers important water and energy savings. The proposed investment programme includes investments in RDI (Research, Development and Innovation), some R&D (Research and Development) capital expenditure (capex) to empower the company's R&D and testing capabilities as well as investments to support the company's commercial expansion primarily in the European Union. The investments will be carried out in the period between 2018 and 2020.

Orbital is an innovative early stage company which plans to scale its activity by reaching new clients, broadening its product portfolio and licensing its technology. To achieve these objectives, the company needs to invest in expanding its technology know-how, further industrialising and commercialising its products, enabling the scale-up in production and building up physical working capital.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
22/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - water recirculating innovator Orbital Systems gets EU backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
Publication Date
22 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85122802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180176
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164831180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180176
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ORBITAL (EGFF)
Data sheet
ORBITAL (EGFF)
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - water recirculating innovator Orbital Systems gets EU backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Juncker Plan - water recirculating innovator Orbital Systems gets EU backing
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORBITAL (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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