PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the expansion and upgrade of several areas of the port of Piraeus, Greece. The main project components include the expansion of the car terminal, the improvement of infrastructure of the ship repair zone, the development of a new port logistics centre, the construction of a new cruise passenger handling facility and the acquisition of new container terminal equipment. It also includes the renovation and upgrade of miscellaneous other port and electromechanical (E/M) equipment and installations to achieve the required service levels for the port operations.
The port of Piraeus is the main sea gateway of Greece and one of the largest in the Mediterranean, since its geographical position makes it a focal contact point between the islands and the mainland, as well as an international marine tourism and transit trade center. The project includes a number of components, some of which are part of a circa EUR 300m compulsory investment programme and others in addition to this that have been selected in order to upgrade the port's infrastructure and services.
Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) directive 2011/92/EC as amended by 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed in detail during appraisal.
Undisclosed information
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