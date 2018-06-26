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PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/11/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ (ΝΟΤΙΑ ΠΛΕΥΡΑ) - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΝΟΤΙΑ ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ ΚΡΟΥΑΖΙΕΡΑΣ ΟΛΠ ΑΕ - ΦΑΚΕΛΟΣ ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ ΑΕΠΟ
Related public register
10/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ (ΓΙΑ ΑΝΑΝΕΩΣΗ - ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΑΕΠΟ) ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ, ΤΩΝ ΥΦΙΣΤΑΜΕΝΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΝΕΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΑΡΜΟΔΙΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΟΛΠ ΑΕ

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2019
20170773
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 281 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion and upgrade of several areas of the port of Piraeus, Greece. The main project components include the expansion of the car terminal, the improvement of infrastructure of the ship repair zone, the development of a new port logistics centre, the construction of a new cruise passenger handling facility and the acquisition of new container terminal equipment. It also includes the renovation and upgrade of miscellaneous other port and electromechanical (E/M) equipment and installations to achieve the required service levels for the port operations.

The port of Piraeus is the main sea gateway of Greece and one of the largest in the Mediterranean, since its geographical position makes it a focal contact point between the islands and the mainland, as well as an international marine tourism and transit trade center. The project includes a number of components, some of which are part of a circa EUR 300m compulsory investment programme and others in addition to this that have been selected in order to upgrade the port's infrastructure and services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the environmental impact assessment (EIA) directive 2011/92/EC as amended by 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed in detail during appraisal.

Undisclosed information

Related documents
18/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ (ΝΟΤΙΑ ΠΛΕΥΡΑ) - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΝΟΤΙΑ ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ ΚΡΟΥΑΖΙΕΡΑΣ ΟΛΠ ΑΕ - ΦΑΚΕΛΟΣ ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ ΑΕΠΟ
10/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ (ΓΙΑ ΑΝΑΝΕΩΣΗ - ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΑΕΠΟ) ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ, ΤΩΝ ΥΦΙΣΤΑΜΕΝΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΝΕΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΑΡΜΟΔΙΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΟΛΠ ΑΕ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION
Publication Date
18 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94528907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ (ΝΟΤΙΑ ΠΛΕΥΡΑ) - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Publication Date
2 Feb 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137934438
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΝΟΤΙΑ ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ ΚΡΟΥΑΖΙΕΡΑΣ ΟΛΠ ΑΕ - ΦΑΚΕΛΟΣ ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ ΑΕΠΟ
Publication Date
2 Feb 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137934437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ (ΓΙΑ ΑΝΑΝΕΩΣΗ - ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΑΕΠΟ) ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ, ΤΩΝ ΥΦΙΣΤΑΜΕΝΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΝΕΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΑΡΜΟΔΙΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΟΛΠ ΑΕ
Publication Date
10 Feb 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137251982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170773
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ (ΝΟΤΙΑ ΠΛΕΥΡΑ) - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
02/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΝΟΤΙΑ ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ ΚΡΟΥΑΖΙΕΡΑΣ ΟΛΠ ΑΕ - ΦΑΚΕΛΟΣ ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ ΑΕΠΟ
Related public register
10/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ (ΓΙΑ ΑΝΑΝΕΩΣΗ - ΤΡΟΠΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΑΕΠΟ) ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΙΜΕΝΑ, ΤΩΝ ΥΦΙΣΤΑΜΕΝΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΝΕΩΝ ΕΡΓΩΝ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗΣ ΑΡΜΟΔΙΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΟΛΠ ΑΕ
Other links
Summary sheet
PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION
Data sheet
PIRAEUS PORT EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications