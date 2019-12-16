WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. Exceptionally, a building may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). In these cases the Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the Directive whether an EIA procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits public consultations and authorization processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken. Through the project, a new NZEB building, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU , will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation). The EPBD requires that from 2019 onwards, all public buildings and from 2021 all buildings will need to be NZEB.