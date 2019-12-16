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WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 239,893,295.5
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 239,893,295.5
Services : € 239,893,295.5
Signature date(s)
16/12/2019 : € 239,893,295.5
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
07/02/2020 - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - Wallenstam signs loan agreement with EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2019
20170744
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
WALLENSTAM AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 2500 million (EUR 246 million)
SEK 5241 million (EUR 516 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the development of several rental residential buildings in Sweden.

Supporting the Swedish strategy for the development of nearly zero energy building (NZEB).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. Exceptionally, a building may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). In these cases the Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the Directive whether an EIA procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits public consultations and authorization processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken. Through the project, a new NZEB building, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU , will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation). The EPBD requires that from 2019 onwards, all public buildings and from 2021 all buildings will need to be NZEB.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation : Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
07/02/2020 - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - Wallenstam signs loan agreement with EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
7 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83579329
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170744
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
10 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246507109
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170744
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
7 Feb 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84689704
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170744
Last update
7 Feb 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
07/02/2020 - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Data sheet
WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - Wallenstam signs loan agreement with EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: #InvestEU - Wallenstam signs loan agreement with EIB
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
07/02/2020 - WALLENSTAM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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