VERMIO WIND PROJECTS

Summary sheet
The project involves the development, construction and operation of two separate onshore wind farms with a total operating capacity of 44.4MW, located in the Imathia and Kozani prefectures in northern Greece.
The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to climate change mitigation.
Onshore wind farms fall under Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU). It is, therefore, up to the member state's competent authority to judge whether a full EIA is required or not. The two sub-projects were screened according to Greek law and each wind farm underwent an individual EIA process, in which the corresponding ancillary works were included. The relevant environmental permits have been issued for both projects. One of the two wind farms adjoins a Natura 2000 designated site (site code: GR1210001, site name: Oros Vermio), while the second wind farm is located approximately 1.5km away from that site. The environmental procedure followed for the project, including a public consultation and the project's compliance with applicable EU Directives (EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives) shall be reviewed during the appraisal. If necessary, a Form A/B will be requested from the competent authorities.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if, after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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