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VERMIO WIND PROJECTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,704,833
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 23,704,833
Energy : € 23,704,833
Signature date(s)
12/07/2018 : € 4,270,580
12/07/2018 : € 19,434,253
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Lefkes Kerasia
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Eressou Ipsoma Fourka
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - Stage II
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Related press
Greece: EIB renews European support for windfarms

Summary sheet

Release date
15 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/07/2018
20170501
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
TERNA ENERGY INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL AND TECHNICAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 24 million
EUR 61 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project involves the development, construction and operation of two separate onshore wind farms with a total operating capacity of 44.4MW, located in the Imathia and Kozani prefectures in northern Greece.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to climate change mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Onshore wind farms fall under Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU). It is, therefore, up to the member state's competent authority to judge whether a full EIA is required or not. The two sub-projects were screened according to Greek law and each wind farm underwent an individual EIA process, in which the corresponding ancillary works were included. The relevant environmental permits have been issued for both projects. One of the two wind farms adjoins a Natura 2000 designated site (site code: GR1210001, site name: Oros Vermio), while the second wind farm is located approximately 1.5km away from that site. The environmental procedure followed for the project, including a public consultation and the project's compliance with applicable EU Directives (EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives) shall be reviewed during the appraisal. If necessary, a Form A/B will be requested from the competent authorities.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if, after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
21/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Lefkes Kerasia
21/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Eressou Ipsoma Fourka
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - Stage II
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
16/04/2018 - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB renews European support for windfarms

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Lefkes Kerasia
Publication Date
21 Mar 2018
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83082590
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170501
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Eressou Ipsoma Fourka
Publication Date
21 Mar 2018
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83079450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170501
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Publication Date
5 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80552894
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170501
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - Stage II
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84091816
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170501
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Publication Date
15 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95220971
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170501
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82820020
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170501
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Lefkes Kerasia
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Eressou Ipsoma Fourka
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - Stage II
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Other links
Summary sheet
VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Data sheet
VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Related press
Greece: EIB renews European support for windfarms

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB renews European support for windfarms
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Lefkes Kerasia
Related public register
21/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - EIS Eressou Ipsoma Fourka
Related public register
05/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS - Stage II
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - VERMIO WIND PROJECTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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