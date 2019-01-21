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SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 12,500,000
Energy : € 12,500,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2019 : € 5,660,000
18/07/2019 : € 6,840,000
Other links
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kael
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kahone
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL
Related press
Senegal: Scaling Solar - Two PV Plants bring clean energy to more than 500,000 people
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Summary sheet

Release date
21 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2019
20170458
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL
ENGIE,MERIDIAM SAS,FONDS SOUVERAIN D'INVESTISSEMENTS STRATEGIQUES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 47 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of two independent solar photovoltaic (PV) plants totaling up to 60MW under the World Bank Group's Scaling Solar program, located in Kahone and Touba, Senegal.

The development of solar PV energy in Senegal supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives. The project is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the Bank's activities under the Cotonou Investment Facility since it will contribute to increase the energy supply and its affordability using sustainable solar energy resources. The project will contribute to EU renewable energy and environmental policies (particularly climate change policies) and several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 7, affordable and clean energy, and in particular subgoal 7.2 relating to increasing the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix. It will also contribute towards combatting climate change (SDG 13). The project directly supports the objectives of the Government of Senegal to achieve universal access to energy by 2025.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance of the project, including the adequacy of the proposed mitigation measures, with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

The EIB will assess the procurement aspects of the project to ensure alignment with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and that it is suitable for Bank financing.

Related documents
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kael
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kahone
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL
Related projects
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII
Other links
Related press
Senegal: Scaling Solar - Two PV Plants bring clean energy to more than 500,000 people

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kael
Publication Date
26 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90958792
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170458
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kahone
Publication Date
26 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90224073
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170458
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL
Publication Date
18 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91059808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170458
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kael
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kahone
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL
Other links
Summary sheet
SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL
Data sheet
SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL
Related press
Senegal: Scaling Solar - Two PV Plants bring clean energy to more than 500,000 people
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Senegal: Scaling Solar - Two PV Plants bring clean energy to more than 500,000 people
Other links
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kael
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Centrale Kahone
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV SENEGAL
Parent project
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Photogallery

Scaling Solar PV Senegal
Scaling Solar PV Senegal
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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