Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 840,000
Czechia : € 8,680,000
Spain : € 25,480,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/06/2020 : € 300,000
22/06/2017 : € 540,000
5/06/2020 : € 3,100,000
22/06/2017 : € 5,580,000
5/06/2020 : € 6,600,000
22/06/2017 : € 18,880,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan: EIB supports Maier’s innovation strategy and expansion plan with EUR 25m
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2017
20170215
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
MAIER SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 73 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter's investment will include research, development and innovation (RDI) activities (capital expenditure and operational expenditure for new product and process technologies), as well as other tangible and intangible capital expenditure.

The entire EIB loan will be used by the promoter to finance its RDI and deployment investments supporting the implementation of the company's strategy. The investments are expected to support Maier Group's competitiveness and growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development (R&D) and technology deployment that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.

Related documents
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan: EIB supports Maier’s innovation strategy and expansion plan with EUR 25m

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75041732
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170215
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Italy
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134727353
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170215
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Italy
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan: EIB supports Maier’s innovation strategy and expansion plan with EUR 25m
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan: EIB supports Maier’s innovation strategy and expansion plan with EUR 25m
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAIER AUTOMOTIVE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications