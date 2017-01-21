GREEK NATIONAL SME SUPPORT SCHEME

Summary sheet
The project consists of a dedicated intermediated loan focusing on the co-financing of priority projects of limited size by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the Greek Investment Incentives Law.
The Greek Investment Incentives Law, which this loan will support, aims at promoting economic development through modernising and improving the institutional framework for private investments, thus accelerating private investments in strategic sectors.
The promoter will be required to comply with EU legislation and applicable national legislation as well as with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards, and will be contractually bound to ensure the implementation of such standards in the qualified investment projects.
For projects for which the EU public procurement Directives apply, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of these projects have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. For private companies not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the criteria of economy and efficiency are met. This implies that contracts for the provision of works, goods and services are negotiated impartially and in the project's best interests.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.