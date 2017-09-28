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GOYA WIND PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 141,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 141,000,000
Energy : € 141,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/04/2018 : € 18,852,183.08
16/06/2020 : € 21,000,000
25/04/2018 : € 31,147,816.92
25/04/2018 : € 35,000,000
22/11/2018 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides EUR 50m to build nine wind farms in Aragón

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/04/2018
20170097
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GOYA WIND PROJECT
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 141 million
EUR 298 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of several onshore wind farms located in the Spanish region of Aragon. The capacity to be installed will be of 300MW and will be developed under the umbrella and as a result of the first Spanish renewables auction held in early 2016.

EIB financing for this operation is expected have an important acceleration and demonstration effect as it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework, which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spanish 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Eight of the nine wind plants are included in the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and have been screened in, requiring full EIA including public consultation, while one wind farm, with capacity of 10 MW (only 3 wind turbines) has been screened out. Additionally, the presence of a 28 km 220 kV aerial power line, included in Annex I of the above-mentioned directive, required for the connection to the grid of certain plants, is subject to a separate EIA process. At this time, only two of the nine plants have received the environmental consent, and the rest of the processes, including for the transmission line, are still ongoing. The authorisation procedure and compliance with EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular the need for cumulative impact assessment and the impact on protected flora and fauna, including adjacent Natura 2000 sites.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides EUR 50m to build nine wind farms in Aragón

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80246310
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80307782
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80246471
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80247807
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80239632
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80320824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80310200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80313062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80245617
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77313920
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80245766
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80237620
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144837237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170097
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
GOYA WIND PROJECT
Data sheet
GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides EUR 50m to build nine wind farms in Aragón

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides EUR 50m to build nine wind farms in Aragón
Other links
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOYA WIND PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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