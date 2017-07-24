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SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,148,557.61
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 10,148,557.61
Energy : € 10,148,557.61
Signature date(s)
20/06/2018 : € 10,148,557.61
Other links
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume III - Figures and Appendices
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume II
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related press
Zambia: EIB to support solar project
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2018
20170004
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
ENEL GREEN POWER SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 12 million (EUR 10 million)
USD 46 million (EUR 39 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The construction and operation of an independent 34MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant under the World Bank Group's Scaling Solar programme, located in the Lusaka industrial zone, Zambia

Investment in solar energy will help reduce power outages and meet the rapid demand growth with lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than fossil-fuel-based alternatives, thereby supporting the sustainable economic development of Zambia. The project contributes to EU renewable energy and environmental policies (particularly climate change policies) and several Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 7, affordable and clean energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have limited environmental and social impact during construction and operation. The Bank will review the impact assessments and corresponding authorisation processes during appraisal, including a verification of compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
29/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
29/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume III - Figures and Appendices
29/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume II
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related projects
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII
Other links
Related press
Zambia: EIB to support solar project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Publication Date
29 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77835196
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170004
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume III - Figures and Appendices
Publication Date
29 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77832153
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170004
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume II
Publication Date
29 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77843570
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170004
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74142870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170004
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148247098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170004
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume III - Figures and Appendices
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume II
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Other links
Summary sheet
SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Data sheet
SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related press
Zambia: EIB to support solar project
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Zambia: EIB to support solar project
Other links
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume III - Figures and Appendices
Related public register
29/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I - Volume II
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCALING SOLAR PV ZAMBIA I
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications