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LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 10,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Albania : € 10,400,000
Water, sewerage : € 3,120,000
Urban development : € 7,280,000
Signature date(s)
5/07/2019 : € 720,000
5/07/2019 : € 1,680,000
5/07/2019 : € 2,400,000
5/07/2019 : € 5,600,000
(*) Including a € 1,680,000 Investment Grants provided by the ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND ,a € 720,000 Investment Grants provided by the ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND
Other links
Related public register
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - VLERËSIM PARAPRAK I NDIKIMIT NË MJEDIS (Albanian version)
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - December 2022
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - Amendment - January 2024
Related press
Albania: EIB supports urban development

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/07/2019
20161020
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
CITY OF TIRANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 24 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the urban redevelopment of Lana river front in the territory of the city of Tirana in Albania. Investments include the reorganisation of streets and associated urban infrastructure on either riverbank as well as the improvement of the Lana river bed to prevent future flooding in the area.

The project is expected to result in an improved quality of life, public safety and the reduction in costs caused by flooding thus helping the city become more resilient and adapted to climate change. The project will contribute to an improved environment and will promote economic growth and local employment during the construction phase.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will assess the compliance of the project with EU environmental legislation, policy and EIB environmental and social standards. Certain project components (e.g. flood protection measures) might be subject to Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) and biodiversity assessments. Any potential negative externalities, as well as environmental and social regulation issues will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - VLERËSIM PARAPRAK I NDIKIMIT NË MJEDIS (Albanian version)
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
13/12/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
23/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - December 2022
23/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - Amendment - January 2024
Other links
Related press
Albania: EIB supports urban development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - VLERËSIM PARAPRAK I NDIKIMIT NË MJEDIS (Albanian version)
Publication Date
6 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88042072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20161020
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
21 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84770790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20161020
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
13 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125453165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20161020
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - December 2022
Publication Date
23 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190680876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20161020
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - Amendment - January 2024
Publication Date
23 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190682215
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20161020
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - VLERËSIM PARAPRAK I NDIKIMIT NË MJEDIS (Albanian version)
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - December 2022
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - Amendment - January 2024
Other links
Summary sheet
LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Related press
Albania: EIB supports urban development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Albania: EIB supports urban development
Other links
Related public register
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - VLERËSIM PARAPRAK I NDIKIMIT NË MJEDIS (Albanian version)
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - December 2022
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LANA RIVER FRONT - URBAN REDEVELOPMENT - Amendment - January 2024

Photogallery

Signature for Lana River Front Urban Redevelopment in Tirana
Lana River Front Urban Redevelopment in Tirana
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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