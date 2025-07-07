MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction and equipping of two new regional hospitals in the Republic of Moldova: the B?l?i Regional Hospital (BRH) in the north and the Cahul Regional Hospital (CRH) in the south.
The aim is to decentralise tertiary healthcare services and improve their accessibility in both the northern and southern Moldova, thereby enhancing the overall provision of healthcare in the country. The project will support the effective implementation of Moldova's National Health Strategy 2022–2030 by strengthening social assistance mechanisms and promoting an inclusive society. This will be achieved through improved access to hospital care and by enhancing the outreach and quality of healthcare services.
If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). As a candidate country to the EU, the Republic of Moldova has committed to aligning its environmental legislation. The environmental assessment procedures to be applied will be verified during appraisal and should national procedures fall short of what would be required by the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure that the environmental aspects of the project will be dealt with in such a way as to meet the requirements of the EIA Directive.
The EIB will require the Promoter implementing the project (i.e., the Ministry of Health) to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.