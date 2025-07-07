Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 101,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 101,000,000
Health : € 101,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2025 : € 101,000,000
Data sheet
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2025
20160888
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA - MINISTRY OF HEALTH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 101 million
EUR 209 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction and equipping of two new regional hospitals in the Republic of Moldova: the B?l?i Regional Hospital (BRH) in the north and the Cahul Regional Hospital (CRH) in the south.

The aim is to decentralise tertiary healthcare services and improve their accessibility in both the northern and southern Moldova, thereby enhancing the overall provision of healthcare in the country. The project will support the effective implementation of Moldova's National Health Strategy 2022–2030 by strengthening social assistance mechanisms and promoting an inclusive society. This will be achieved through improved access to hospital care and by enhancing the outreach and quality of healthcare services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). As a candidate country to the EU, the Republic of Moldova has committed to aligning its environmental legislation. The environmental assessment procedures to be applied will be verified during appraisal and should national procedures fall short of what would be required by the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure that the environmental aspects of the project will be dealt with in such a way as to meet the requirements of the EIA Directive.

The EIB will require the Promoter implementing the project (i.e., the Ministry of Health) to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 July 2025
8 July 2025
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
Data sheet
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
Publication Date
11 Jul 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241331129
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160888
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS
Data sheet
MOLDOVA REGIONAL HOSPITALS

