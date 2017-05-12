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Summary sheet
The project supports the development plan of the Amphia hospital, a regional hospital located in Breda, the Netherlands which originated from the merger in 2001 of three existing facilities. The project involves the construction of a new purpose-built hospital over the period 2016-2021 and will allow the promoter to consolidate activities, and facilitate the quality and efficiency improvements necessary in order to maintain its positioning in an evolvingand competing market. The project also includes the renovation of existing buildings and the upgrade of information and communication technology (ICT) systems.
The project comes under the criteria of integrated territorial development. The project will deliver efficiencies by combining the existing facilities into a new site. It will facilitate the integration of highly complex and largely multidisciplinary specialist medical care for the region. The new facility will also enhance the patient experience.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal. The public building will have to meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency as a minimum. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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