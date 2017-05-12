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AMPHIA HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2017 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Related press
Netherlands: EIB confirms EUR 100m support for new Amphia hospital in Breda under Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/10/2017
20160654
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMPHIA HOSPITAL
STG AMPHIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the development plan of the Amphia hospital, a regional hospital located in Breda, the Netherlands which originated from the merger in 2001 of three existing facilities. The project involves the construction of a new purpose-built hospital over the period 2016-2021 and will allow the promoter to consolidate activities, and facilitate the quality and efficiency improvements necessary in order to maintain its positioning in an evolvingand competing market. The project also includes the renovation of existing buildings and the upgrade of information and communication technology (ICT) systems.

The project comes under the criteria of integrated territorial development. The project will deliver efficiencies by combining the existing facilities into a new site. It will facilitate the integration of highly complex and largely multidisciplinary specialist medical care for the region. The new facility will also enhance the patient experience.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal. The public building will have to meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency as a minimum. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB confirms EUR 100m support for new Amphia hospital in Breda under Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74340555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160654
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135810263
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160654
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Data sheet
AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Related press
Netherlands: EIB confirms EUR 100m support for new Amphia hospital in Breda under Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB confirms EUR 100m support for new Amphia hospital in Breda under Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMPHIA HOSPITAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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