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EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 50,000,000
Sweden : € 150,000,000
Services : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/05/2021 : € 12,500,000
27/05/2020 : € 12,500,000
29/11/2016 : € 25,000,000
31/05/2021 : € 37,500,000
27/05/2020 : € 37,500,000
29/11/2016 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Permit - The Swedish Radiation Safety Authority Decision
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Dom
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Deldom
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Tillstånd - Strålsäkerhetsmyndighetens beslut
Related press
Sweden and Denmark: EU support for cutting-edge ESS research infrastructure
Related press
Sweden: EU confirms new EIB support for ESS research infrastructure
Related story
Subatomic climate solutions

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2016
20160569
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUROPEAN SPALLATION NEUTRON SOURCE - ESS
EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE ERIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1843 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a multi-disciplinary research laboratory in Lund, Sweden, based on the world's most powerful neutron source

The European Spallation Source (ESS) will create a pan-European research infrastructure that will serve a community of 5 000 researchers across numerous research areas such as new materials (nanomaterials), energy and climate (fuel cells, batteries, biofuels, solar energy and superconductors), health (tissues, proteins, enzymes and other complex biological materials), engineering (catalysers, aeroplane wings, automobile engines), chemistry (environmentally friendly detergents, paints, cleaners and lubricants), or environmental technology (improved knowledge of water treatment and cleaner industrial processes). The ESS is one of the strategic research infrastructure projects under the "Excellent Science" programme of Europe's Horizon 2020 strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The facility will require permits in line with the Swedish Radiation Protection Act, the Swedish Environmental Code and the Swedish Planning & Building Act. Radiation protection and safety will be carefully monitored by the regulatory authorities. The status of the authorisations will be assessed during appraisal of the project. Research infrastructure is not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though due to its size, the project could be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. Procurement issues will be reviewed during appraisal.

Related documents
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Permit - The Swedish Radiation Safety Authority Decision
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Dom
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Deldom
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Tillstånd - Strålsäkerhetsmyndighetens beslut
Other links
Related press
Sweden and Denmark: EU support for cutting-edge ESS research infrastructure
Related press
Sweden: EU confirms new EIB support for ESS research infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68948042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160569
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Permit - The Swedish Radiation Safety Authority Decision
Publication Date
12 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86848909
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160569
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Dom
Publication Date
12 Sep 2018
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86847504
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160569
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Deldom
Publication Date
12 Sep 2018
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86842348
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160569
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Tillstånd - Strålsäkerhetsmyndighetens beslut
Publication Date
12 Sep 2018
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86846376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160569
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Permit - The Swedish Radiation Safety Authority Decision
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Dom
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Deldom
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Tillstånd - Strålsäkerhetsmyndighetens beslut
Other links
Summary sheet
EUROPEAN SPALLATION NEUTRON SOURCE - ESS
Data sheet
EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS
Related press
Sweden and Denmark: EU support for cutting-edge ESS research infrastructure
Related press
Sweden: EU confirms new EIB support for ESS research infrastructure
Related story
Subatomic climate solutions

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden and Denmark: EU support for cutting-edge ESS research infrastructure
Related press
Sweden: EU confirms new EIB support for ESS research infrastructure
Related story
Subatomic climate solutions
Other links
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Permit - The Swedish Radiation Safety Authority Decision
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Dom
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Deldom
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EUROPEAN SPALLATION SOURCE - ESS - Tillstånd - Strålsäkerhetsmyndighetens beslut

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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