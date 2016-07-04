Summary sheet
Construction and operation of a multi-disciplinary research laboratory in Lund, Sweden, based on the world's most powerful neutron source
The European Spallation Source (ESS) will create a pan-European research infrastructure that will serve a community of 5 000 researchers across numerous research areas such as new materials (nanomaterials), energy and climate (fuel cells, batteries, biofuels, solar energy and superconductors), health (tissues, proteins, enzymes and other complex biological materials), engineering (catalysers, aeroplane wings, automobile engines), chemistry (environmentally friendly detergents, paints, cleaners and lubricants), or environmental technology (improved knowledge of water treatment and cleaner industrial processes). The ESS is one of the strategic research infrastructure projects under the "Excellent Science" programme of Europe's Horizon 2020 strategy.
The facility will require permits in line with the Swedish Radiation Protection Act, the Swedish Environmental Code and the Swedish Planning & Building Act. Radiation protection and safety will be carefully monitored by the regulatory authorities. The status of the authorisations will be assessed during appraisal of the project. Research infrastructure is not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though due to its size, the project could be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. Procurement issues will be reviewed during appraisal.
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