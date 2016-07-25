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AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/02/2017 : € 100,000,000
25/06/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Ingooigem
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zemst-Hofstade
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Bilzen - fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Gooik - Letterbeek
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Westrozebeke
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Kluisbergen - fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zwalm - Sint-Denijs-Boekel
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Klein-Willebroek-West
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Berlaar fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Glabeek
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grimbergen silo & slibontwateringsapparatuur
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Plaatselijke zuivering Wijkschate
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Willebringen
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grammene
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Dendermonde slibverwerking
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Heist-op-den-Berg fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Duffel fase 2
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Related press
Belgium: EIB invests a further 100 million euros in water purification in Flanders

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/02/2017
20160398
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
AQUAFIN NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 454 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises schemes for the construction of collector sewers, storm overflows and small and medium-sized wastewater treatment plants, plus some upgrading of existing wastewater treatment plants for tertiary treatment in the Flemish region. Implementation of the sub-projects is planned for 2017-2020.

The project will improve and expand the existing infrastructure for wastewater collection and treatment. The works included in the project aim at cost-efficient solutions to comply with the mandatory environmental requirements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Flemish region has been meeting the requirements of the Urban Wastewater Directive since 2012. The operation will support the region to keep this compliance as well as to improve the quality of wastewater services provided. Aquafin has a good environmental awareness and has developed operating procedures to optimise the performance and cost-effectiveness of its systems. So far, it has demonstrated in the previous operations with the Bank that it fully complies with the Environmental Impact Assessment, Birds and Habitats Directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir 2007/66/EC) with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
03/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Ingooigem
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zemst-Hofstade
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Bilzen - fase 2
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Gooik - Letterbeek
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Westrozebeke
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Kluisbergen - fase 2
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zwalm - Sint-Denijs-Boekel
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Klein-Willebroek-West
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Berlaar fase 2
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Glabeek
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grimbergen silo & slibontwateringsapparatuur
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Plaatselijke zuivering Wijkschate
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Willebringen
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grammene
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Dendermonde slibverwerking
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Heist-op-den-Berg fase 2
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Duffel fase 2
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB invests a further 100 million euros in water purification in Flanders

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Publication Date
3 Feb 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70530249
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Ingooigem
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147124136
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zemst-Hofstade
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147124135
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Bilzen - fase 2
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147115228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Gooik - Letterbeek
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147124007
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Westrozebeke
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147141806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Kluisbergen - fase 2
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147117199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zwalm - Sint-Denijs-Boekel
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147139827
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Klein-Willebroek-West
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147114571
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Berlaar fase 2
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147117869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Glabeek
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147125336
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grimbergen silo & slibontwateringsapparatuur
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147116431
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Plaatselijke zuivering Wijkschate
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147122587
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Willebringen
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147122267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grammene
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147117986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Dendermonde slibverwerking
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147125898
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Heist-op-den-Berg fase 2
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147124569
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Duffel fase 2
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147116673
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150237693
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160398
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Ingooigem
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zemst-Hofstade
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Bilzen - fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Gooik - Letterbeek
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Westrozebeke
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Kluisbergen - fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zwalm - Sint-Denijs-Boekel
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Klein-Willebroek-West
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Berlaar fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Glabeek
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grimbergen silo & slibontwateringsapparatuur
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Plaatselijke zuivering Wijkschate
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Willebringen
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grammene
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Dendermonde slibverwerking
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Heist-op-den-Berg fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Duffel fase 2
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Other links
Summary sheet
AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Data sheet
AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Related press
Belgium: EIB invests a further 100 million euros in water purification in Flanders

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB invests a further 100 million euros in water purification in Flanders
Other links
Related public register
03/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Ingooigem
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zemst-Hofstade
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Bilzen - fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Gooik - Letterbeek
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Westrozebeke
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Kluisbergen - fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Zwalm - Sint-Denijs-Boekel
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Klein-Willebroek-West
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Berlaar fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Glabeek
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grimbergen silo & slibontwateringsapparatuur
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Plaatselijke zuivering Wijkschate
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Willebringen
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Grammene
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Dendermonde slibverwerking
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Heist-op-den-Berg fase 2
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X - Non Technical Summary - Duffel fase 2
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT X

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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