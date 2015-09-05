Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,050,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 15,050,000
Telecom : € 3,010,000
Transport : € 5,719,000
Urban development : € 6,321,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2016 : € 1,505,000
30/09/2016 : € 1,505,000
30/09/2016 : € 2,859,500
30/09/2016 : € 2,859,500
30/09/2016 : € 3,160,500
30/09/2016 : € 3,160,500
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2016
20150905
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND
MIROVA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity fund targeting small infrastructure public-private partnership (PPP) projects in France mobilising private financing of maximum EUR 30m

The fund aims to make a commercial return whilst contributing to the construction and operation of needed urban, transport, telecommunication, utilities and social infrastructure which will benefit local residents, improving their quality of life. The fund is also expected to facilitate small and medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs') access to public tenders and, therefore, have a positive effect on growth and job creation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the fund's underlying investments may fall under Annex I or II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring a full EIA or screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for a full EIA. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that its underlying investments respect the requirements and/or principles of the EU directives and comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The fund will ensure that procurement procedures of underlying investments are undertaken in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67622047
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150905
Sector(s)
Transport
Telecom
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190792935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150905
Sector(s)
Transport
Telecom
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND
Data sheet
MIROVA BTP IMPACT LOCAL FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications