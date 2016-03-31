HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - PRINTING RDI

Summary sheet
The project entails research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to the development of printing presses and associated processes in sheet-fed offset and digital printing. Similar to the printing industry at large, the promoter has undergone major restructuring and downsizing in the wake of the 2009 financial crisis, which coincided with a global structural shift from smaller printing enterprises to bigger industrialised print companies. Following an ambitious and largely successful restructuring, the project aims to contribute to positive sales growth and profitability by reinforcing the promoter's strategic positioning within its traditional offset print market and the growing commercial and packaging digital print market. The project is primarily located at the promoter's main technology centre in Germany.
The project will focus on technologies which allow the promoter to exploit growth potential in packaging and commercial printing. Due to the promoter's close collaboration with strategic partners, customer industries and suppliers, the project is also expected to contribute to the diffusion of new knowledge and bring about a positive stimulus to further research and development (R&D) and innovation.
R&D activities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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