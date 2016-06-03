The Investment Plan reaches the real economy

Europe needs investment to create jobs, make Euro more competitive, to strengthen the single market and support small businesses. A first major initiative of Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission is therefore the Investment plan for Europe. In one year time, it mobilised more than €100 billion of investment, with 249 approved transactions via the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI). This money is aimed at projects that find it difficult to secure finance in the market. With more and more projects being chosen each month, the target of mobilising over €315 billion by 2018, is well underway.