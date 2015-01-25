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PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 175,000,000
Transport : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/04/2020 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I- Raport O Oddziaływaniu Przedsięwzięcia Na Środowisko
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Przedsięwzięcia Na Środowisko - Streszczenie W Języku Niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I - Streszczenie W Języku Niespecjalistycznym raportu o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I

Summary sheet

Release date
6 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/04/2020
20150125
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 361 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation of a key section of the railway line running from Bedzin through Katowice in Poland to the Czech Republic-Slovakia border (E65 LOT C). This the first phase of a multi-phased modernisation of the line from Bedzin through Katowice to the Polish-Czech border.

The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland, as well as promote travel by rail. In line with EU objectives it should therefore enhance sustainable transport. Since the project is located in a convergence zone (Slaskie Region/NUTS PL22), it will also enhance regional development by enhancing connectivity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I- Raport O Oddziaływaniu Przedsięwzięcia Na Środowisko
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Przedsięwzięcia Na Środowisko - Streszczenie W Języku Niespecjalistycznym
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I - Streszczenie W Języku Niespecjalistycznym raportu o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I- Raport O Oddziaływaniu Przedsięwzięcia Na Środowisko
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124829288
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150125
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Przedsięwzięcia Na Środowisko - Streszczenie W Języku Niespecjalistycznym
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124795622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150125
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I - Streszczenie W Języku Niespecjalistycznym raportu o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124826150
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150125
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95229813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150125
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256460583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150125
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I- Raport O Oddziaływaniu Przedsięwzięcia Na Środowisko
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Przedsięwzięcia Na Środowisko - Streszczenie W Języku Niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I - Streszczenie W Języku Niespecjalistycznym raportu o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I
Data sheet
PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications