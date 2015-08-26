VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction of eight new pre-schools/day-care centres, two new primary schools and the extensions of five school campuses. The project also covers the major renovation of 30 pre-schools/day care centres, four comprehensive schools, two upper secondary schools and two vocational institutes, as well as the extension of the Heureka-science centre, and extensions and/or renovations of sports and cultural facilities for pedagogical purposes in Vantaa over the period 2015-2020.
The project is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary, comprehensive, upper secondary schools estate, including facilities for children with special educational needs. In addition, some cultural and social care facilities are included in the project. The overall purpose of the project is to improve and to enhance the learning environment and support services for pupils and students, as well as the working conditions for teachers.
Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as education is an element of social cohesion.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC, 1992/13/EEC and 1336/2013/CE]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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