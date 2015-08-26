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VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 140,000,000
Education : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2015 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE - fMarja-Rata Railway Line (covering Kivistö area)
Related public register
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2015
20150014
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
VANTAAN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 370 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of eight new pre-schools/day-care centres, two new primary schools and the extensions of five school campuses. The project also covers the major renovation of 30 pre-schools/day care centres, four comprehensive schools, two upper secondary schools and two vocational institutes, as well as the extension of the Heureka-science centre, and extensions and/or renovations of sports and cultural facilities for pedagogical purposes in Vantaa over the period 2015-2020.

The project is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary, comprehensive, upper secondary schools estate, including facilities for children with special educational needs. In addition, some cultural and social care facilities are included in the project. The overall purpose of the project is to improve and to enhance the learning environment and support services for pupils and students, as well as the working conditions for teachers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as education is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC, 1992/13/EEC and 1336/2013/CE]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE - fMarja-Rata Railway Line (covering Kivistö area)
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
15/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE - fMarja-Rata Railway Line (covering Kivistö area)
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64029869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150014
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
16 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64152631
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150014
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64106087
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150014
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164510073
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150014
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE - fMarja-Rata Railway Line (covering Kivistö area)
Related public register
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
VANTAA EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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