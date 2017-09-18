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SNIM VIII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritania : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIM VIII
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNIM VIII
Related press
Mauritania: EIB and AfDB support SNIM's development of port facilities in Nouadhibou

Summary sheet

Release date
18 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2018
20150008
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SNIM VIII
SOCIETE NATIONALE INDUSTRIELLE ET MINIERE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 119 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the dredging works related to the deepening and enlargement of the access channel to the Port of Nouadhibou solid bulk terminal, where iron ore from the Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière (SNIM) production facilities is handled. The project will allow bigger vessels to berth at the SNIM terminal increasing the environmental sustainability of the supply chain associated to SNIM's business model.

The project consists of the capital dredging works related to the deepening and enlargement of the access channel to the Port of Nouadhibou solid bulk terminal, where iron ore from the SNIM production facilities is handled. The project will allow bigger vessels to berth at the SNIM terminal increasing the operational efficiency and environmental sustainability of the supply chain associated to the business model of SNIM. The construction is expected to last a total of 14 months.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and would require a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). In compliance with these requirements, an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) is being prepared and public consultations shall be undertaken. Once the ESIA is approved by the environmental authority, an enhanced Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) will also be prepared. During the appraisal process the Bank will check the compliance of the above mentioned procedures and documents with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all contracts for the implementation and operation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. Procurement procedures and status for the various project components will be checked in detail during the appraisal process.

Comments

The Borrower is a repeat and long-term client of the EIB.

Related documents
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIM VIII
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNIM VIII
Other links
Related press
Mauritania: EIB and AfDB support SNIM's development of port facilities in Nouadhibou

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79648049
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79661720
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79672780
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIM VIII
Publication Date
27 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78734180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79654733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79653202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79654857
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79649349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79650354
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNIM VIII
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175523297
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150008
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIM VIII
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNIM VIII
Other links
Summary sheet
SNIM VIII
Data sheet
SNIM VIII
Related press
Mauritania: EIB and AfDB support SNIM's development of port facilities in Nouadhibou

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mauritania: EIB and AfDB support SNIM's development of port facilities in Nouadhibou
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNIM VIII
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNIM VIII

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Related publications