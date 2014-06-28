Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2015 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau centre Alsace
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Pays de Retz - Poste de Brains
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Arbois poste de Salins
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Besançon est
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste Montagnette
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Fléac Niort
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste de Corbigny
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Extension Poste Latena
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Filet de sécurité Bretagne
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Estela
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Plaine du Forez
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau Alsacien - Poste de Batzendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Ouest Amienois
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Cergy et Persan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Défrichement et Creation du Poste éléctrique 225000/63000 volts - Dordogne Ouest
Related public register
05/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction du poste électrique de Cabestany
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction de la poste éléctrique de Cabestany
Related public register
05/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création du poste du Pluvigner et raccordement Cordemais-Poteau-Rouge
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Reconstruction de la ligne de Grand Transport d'Electricité entre Avelin et Gavrelle
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création du poste du Pluvigner
Related public register
14/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
14/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Related press
France: RTE and EIB sign EUR 500m loan agreement for upgrading power grid

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2015
20140628
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019
RTE RESEAU DE TRANSPORT D'ELECTRICITE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1139 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2014-2019, aimed at reinforcing the electricity transmission infrastructure of France.

The programme is expected to contribute to improving the security and quality of electricity supply and to integrate new power-generation facilities into the system, in particular from renewable energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme concerns transmission schemes (overhead lines, underground power cables and substations) some of which will fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and will have to undergo an obligatory environmental impact assessment, while most of the remainder will probably fall under Annex II which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impact that can be typically expected for the programme mainly relates to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensating measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau centre Alsace
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Pays de Retz - Poste de Brains
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Arbois poste de Salins
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Besançon est
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste Montagnette
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Fléac Niort
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste de Corbigny
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Extension Poste Latena
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Filet de sécurité Bretagne
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Estela
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Plaine du Forez
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau Alsacien - Poste de Batzendorf
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Ouest Amienois
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Cergy et Persan
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
24/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Défrichement et Creation du Poste éléctrique 225000/63000 volts - Dordogne Ouest
05/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction du poste électrique de Cabestany
07/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction de la poste éléctrique de Cabestany
05/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création du poste du Pluvigner et raccordement Cordemais-Poteau-Rouge
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Reconstruction de la ligne de Grand Transport d'Electricité entre Avelin et Gavrelle
07/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création du poste du Pluvigner
14/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
14/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Other links
Related press
France: RTE and EIB sign EUR 500m loan agreement for upgrading power grid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau centre Alsace
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57715586
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Pays de Retz - Poste de Brains
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57715587
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Arbois poste de Salins
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58308199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Besançon est
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57718099
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste Montagnette
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57717093
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Fléac Niort
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57717925
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste de Corbigny
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57718938
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Extension Poste Latena
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57718936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Filet de sécurité Bretagne
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57719205
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Estela
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57717015
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Plaine du Forez
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57717021
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau Alsacien - Poste de Batzendorf
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57718935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Ouest Amienois
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57719366
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Cergy et Persan
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58290476
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60217737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Défrichement et Creation du Poste éléctrique 225000/63000 volts - Dordogne Ouest
Publication Date
24 May 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66565897
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction du poste électrique de Cabestany
Publication Date
5 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76845209
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction de la poste éléctrique de Cabestany
Publication Date
7 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75429462
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création du poste du Pluvigner et raccordement Cordemais-Poteau-Rouge
Publication Date
5 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76854341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Reconstruction de la ligne de Grand Transport d'Electricité entre Avelin et Gavrelle
Publication Date
9 Mar 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73600233
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création du poste du Pluvigner
Publication Date
7 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75426794
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Publication Date
14 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93823359
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Publication Date
14 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93818922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140628
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau centre Alsace
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Pays de Retz - Poste de Brains
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Arbois poste de Salins
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Besançon est
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste Montagnette
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Fléac Niort
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste de Corbigny
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Extension Poste Latena
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Filet de sécurité Bretagne
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Estela
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Plaine du Forez
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau Alsacien - Poste de Batzendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Ouest Amienois
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Cergy et Persan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Défrichement et Creation du Poste éléctrique 225000/63000 volts - Dordogne Ouest
Related public register
05/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction du poste électrique de Cabestany
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction de la poste éléctrique de Cabestany
Related public register
05/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création du poste du Pluvigner et raccordement Cordemais-Poteau-Rouge
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Reconstruction de la ligne de Grand Transport d'Electricité entre Avelin et Gavrelle
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création du poste du Pluvigner
Related public register
14/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
14/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Other links
Summary sheet
RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019
Data sheet
RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Related press
France: RTE and EIB sign EUR 500m loan agreement for upgrading power grid

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: RTE and EIB sign EUR 500m loan agreement for upgrading power grid
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau centre Alsace
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Pays de Retz - Poste de Brains
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Arbois poste de Salins
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Besançon est
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste Montagnette
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Fléac Niort
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Poste de Corbigny
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Extension Poste Latena
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Filet de sécurité Bretagne
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Estela
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Plaine du Forez
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Réseau Alsacien - Poste de Batzendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Ouest Amienois
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2014-2019 - Cergy et Persan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Défrichement et Creation du Poste éléctrique 225000/63000 volts - Dordogne Ouest
Related public register
05/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction du poste électrique de Cabestany
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création d'un échelon et reconstruction de la poste éléctrique de Cabestany
Related public register
05/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - EIS - Création du poste du Pluvigner et raccordement Cordemais-Poteau-Rouge
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Reconstruction de la ligne de Grand Transport d'Electricité entre Avelin et Gavrelle
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Création du poste du Pluvigner
Related public register
14/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019 - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
14/05/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications