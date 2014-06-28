RTE - ELECTRICITY NETWORK PROGRAMME 2015-2019

Summary sheet
Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2014-2019, aimed at reinforcing the electricity transmission infrastructure of France.
The programme is expected to contribute to improving the security and quality of electricity supply and to integrate new power-generation facilities into the system, in particular from renewable energy sources.
The programme concerns transmission schemes (overhead lines, underground power cables and substations) some of which will fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and will have to undergo an obligatory environmental impact assessment, while most of the remainder will probably fall under Annex II which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impact that can be typically expected for the programme mainly relates to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensating measures will be applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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