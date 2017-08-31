TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE

Summary sheet
Le projet porte sur l'acquisition de 18 rames pour les besoins d'exploitation de la ligne de banlieue Tunis Goulette Marsa (TGM). Le nouveau matériel roulant est destiné à remplacer le parc actuel en service depuis environ 40 ans et devenu obsolète.
Les objectifs principaux du projet visent à améliorer la qualité ainsi que la sécurité du transport urbain à Tunis, et à réduire la pollution et les émissions de gaz.
Si le projet était localisé en Union Européenne, il ne ferait pas l'objet d'une Evaluation d'Impact Environnemental (EIE) du fait que la production et fourniture de matériel roulant ferroviaire ne relèvent pas des annexes I et II de la Directive 2011/92/EU telle que modifié par la Directive 2014/52/EU et qu'il n'est pas prévu de réaliser des travaux associés à l'acquisition des rames dans le centre de maintenance existant.
La Banque exigera du promoteur de s'assurer que toute procédure de passation des marchés soit conforme au Guide de passation des marchés de la Banque.
Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie ELM.
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