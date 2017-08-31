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TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 45,000,000
Transport : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2021 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE

Summary sheet

Release date
31 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2021
20140493
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE
SOCIETE DES TRANSPORTS DE TUNIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet porte sur l'acquisition de 18 rames pour les besoins d'exploitation de la ligne de banlieue Tunis Goulette Marsa (TGM). Le nouveau matériel roulant est destiné à remplacer le parc actuel en service depuis environ 40 ans et devenu obsolète.

Les objectifs principaux du projet visent à améliorer la qualité ainsi que la sécurité du transport urbain à Tunis, et à réduire la pollution et les émissions de gaz.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Si le projet était localisé en Union Européenne, il ne ferait pas l'objet d'une Evaluation d'Impact Environnemental (EIE) du fait que la production et fourniture de matériel roulant ferroviaire ne relèvent pas des annexes I et II de la Directive 2011/92/EU telle que modifié par la Directive 2014/52/EU et qu'il n'est pas prévu de réaliser des travaux associés à l'acquisition des rames dans le centre de maintenance existant.

La Banque exigera du promoteur de s'assurer que toute procédure de passation des marchés soit conforme au Guide de passation des marchés de la Banque.

Under ELM Guarantee

Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie ELM.

Related documents
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE
Publication Date
9 Jun 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75548098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140493
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE
Other links
Summary sheet
TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE
Data sheet
TRANSTU - MATERIEL ROULANT FERROVIAIRE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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